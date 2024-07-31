Sci-fi Debut Novel by David Martorano M.D. Explores the Very Essence of Our Existence

"This post-apocalyptic tale makes for a thrilling ride to a life of robot rule and beyond." —John J. Kelly, Detroit Free Press

Casper, WY— Are you ready to be captivated by a thrilling journey into the future? Dive into IMMORTALITY: Epocalypse, a gripping page-turner that transports you to 2063. Doctor and Psychiatrist David Martorano explores the deepest questions of the human soul and the ethical quandaries of eternal life in his debut fiction novel. He takes readers on journey that will challenge their perception of life, death, and what it means to be truly human.

"Readers will both be engulfed by the story and provoked into thought about a question that scientists, theologists, philosophers, storytellers, politicians and free-thinkers have asked for decades: Could Artificial Intelligence, as it keeps moving toward its full potential, evolve or destroy humanity?" —Chris Cordani, Host of Book Spectrum

Now an Amazon bestselling book in the Mystery and Science Fiction category, IMMORTALITY: Epocalypse takes place in the aftermath of the Epocalypse, where the futuristic Colony of Babylon stands as an isolated utopia, shielded by two powerful super AIs. In this haven, advanced technologies grant unparalleled luxuries, and the promise of immortality seems within reach for a select few. Beyond Babylon's borders, the New Amish, a deeply spiritual community, have renounced all technology. They are devoted to eradicating what they see as the Abominations of Babylon, which they believe defy nature and the divine. At the center of this conflict is MARTIN, the world's first super AI. Decades after MARTIN unleashed the Epocalypse, nearly bringing humanity to extinction, the New Amish face a dire choice: to form an unholy alliance with the AI and combat technology with technology.

"A completely captivating epic saga – and an invitation to consider all possibilities of AI…Brilliant!" —Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-Stars

"This is not a book about God. It is not a book about atheism, either," Dr. Martorano states. "It is an exploration of Man's view of himself and the lens through which he perceives a life beyond that of his mortal self. It is a cautionary tale. Like a toddler with a handgun, or Oppenheimer's Manhattan Project, human beings invite disastrous consequences when capability outstrips competence."

"This is a prescient thriller that will leave one breathless and wanting to read again!" —Kathryn Picard, Librarian Book Connoisseur, 5-Stars

Dr. Martorano's novel is a captivating exploration of the human spirit, grappling with the deepest questions of existence and the moral dilemmas of eternal life. As the clash between technological progress and spiritual conviction escalates, the quest to define immortality, divinity, and the essence of humanity is intertwined with the mysterious nature of consciousness. IMMORTALITY: Epocalypse is a profound look into humanity and the very real future we could be facing.

"A compelling, frightening look into the future as A.I. rules the world and determines outcomes. 'IMMORTALITY: Epocalypse' delves into the inherent conflict between seeking eternal life through the use of machines and trying to live without them. This post-apocalyptic tale makes for a thrilling ride to a life of robot rule and beyond." —John J. Kelly, Detroit Free Press

IMMORTALITY: Epocalypse, Available on Amazon in kindle, paperback and hardcover. WYNot Publishing. Published July 20, 2024. Visit the author's website: https://immortalitythenovel.com/

About David M. Martorano

David M. Martorano, M.D., is a futurist, inventor, psychiatrist, professor, and artist who divides his time between his home in Wyoming and sailing the Caribbean with his friends and family. Dr. Martorano is a board certified informatician and psychiatrist with extensive experience in management and clinical care. He completed his medical training at Columbia University and his residency in psychiatry at UCLA's Neuropsychiatric Institute. Over the last decade, his focus has been clinical services and medical leadership and he is recognized for his compassionate approach and innovative treatment.

An experienced entertainer and lecturer, Dr. Martorano has hosted syndicated radio shows, made numerous television appearances, speaking engagements, interviews and given over three-hundred musical performances on three continents. His diverse experiences and profound curiosity about the human condition enrich his unique storytelling, making IMMORTALITY: Epocalypse a must-read.

