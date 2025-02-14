ScentAir’s Whistleblower’s Depo: Exposes Questionable Maintenance?

For more than a decade, the National Toxic Encephalopathy Foundation (NTEF) has been engaging in a deep dive examination of the misleading marketing tactics of ScentAir.

After launching a website to expose their false claims, ScentAir could not retaliate against the NTEF, so they resorted to hacking their website. [1]

ScentAir engaged the services of the Aerotek Staffing Employment Agency, and one of their contracted installers reached out to the NTEF, expressing concerns that his immediate supervisor was not adequately addressing the issues he raised.

To verify the whistleblower's claims, he consented to be placed under oath and participate in a video deposition.

A collection of selected brief audio recordings capture his revelations, ScentAir's 'solution/s,' and the major hotel/casinos on the Strip where he noted issues. At the time of the deposition, all these assertions were claimed to be truthful and accurate by the deponent . [2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7]

It remains unclear whether ScentAir's 'staff' informed the properties about the identified problems.

Our two primary concerns regarding the deposition revolved around the installation and maintenance of their equipment, particularly the sensors that interacted with the fragrance product, which from his statements, appears to pose a potential fire safety hazard. Regarding the insulation that was removed, was it replaced? Were the properties even made aware that some of their insulation had been removed?

We will extrapolate that the problems he pointed out were addressed by the appropriate properties that ScentAir was installed into. If not, these properties should consider terminating their relationship with ScentAir due to their failure to maintain and install the equipment safely.

'While ScentAir's regional sales manager, Vince Shadrick, may mislead the hotels, did the engineers at the hotel/casinos, who were informed about the issues, escalate them to their management? Was senior executive management even notified about this?

ScentAir is still trying to convince the public that they don't use a fragrance oil ingredient that CA Prop 65 dated December 29, 2023, Page 15 lists B-Myrcene as CANCER. ScentAir knew that since March 27, 2015, this ingredient was on the Prop 65 List as a carcinogenic and the National Toxicology program also notates it as a carcinogenic', [8, 9, 10] said Angel DeFazio, BSAT, BCNHP, President NTEF.

Even their own SDS references this…how much more proof does one need?

In Section 15.3, they freely disclosed, with full knowledge that this SDS would be made public, 'US California Proposition 65 Carcinogenic List', their response 'Yes'! [11]

