ScentAir Attacks Website Because Of Truthful Disclosures`````

The National Toxic Encephalopathy Foundation (NTEF) for years has researched and investigated ScentAir.

ScentAir's own former installer came to the NTEF back in 2012 for help, as they discovered problems with their installations and the ability of their fragrance oil to eat thru an insulated extension cord on the roof of a major Las Vegas Strip Hotel/Casino.

On June 3, 2011, the installed sat for an under oath deposition conducted by Angel DeFazio, President of the NTEF. The installer provided the actual compromised extension cord. They also showed their dermal effects from exposure to the fragrance oils that they were working with.

The NTEF was given two samples of fragrance oils that ScentAir placed in other Las Vegas Hotel/Casinos, which were analyzed and the results were published. This was to show how many chemicals are utilized in that 'scent' they want you to inhale and get exposed to. Along with the ability for the public to do their own research by looking up the MSDS (Material Safety Data Sheets) for each chemical.

http://scentairisdangerous.com/SAMPLE%201%20UPLOAD.pdf

http://scentairisdangerous.com/SAMPLE%202%20UPLOAD.pdf

This is ScentAir's MSDS that they are trying to defend, Section 15.3, where they admit an ingredient is a CA Prop 65 Carcinogenic. Myrcene

http://scentairisdangerous.com/2952%20lemon%20clean%20scentair.pdf

We did a full analysis of every chemical ingredient in their 'Lemon Clean' Air Freshener MSDS, from chemical industry MSDS. The research proves its not safe especially with syncretistic effects.

http://scentairisdangerous.com/spreadsheet.pdf

ScentAir's own General Counsel Samantha 'Sam' Parker, was notified of the website and that the correspondence she had with a former Nevada Senior Deputy Attorney General was misleading and false.

ScentAIr most likely under the direction of Sam decided to try to interfere with the NTEF's website. As she had the screenshot from the website on ScentAir was inserted onto the NTEF's home page. Anyone with computer knowledge knows that other pages are accessible, such as the other webpage on ScentAIr https://national-toxic-encephalopathy-foundation.org/scent-air/

We are having our security company plug the leak, since we know where it came from. Sam was notified if they tried to come after DeFazio personally, that they would be legally obligated to provide all records thru 'Request For Production of Documents during discovery. One can only extrapolate that they know having to disclose documents would negate their claims of 'safety'.

'I think its funny as hell, that ScentAir thinks putting the website that discloses the fraud and deceptive marketing we found, is a problem. When it is actually giving more exposure to our research', said DeFazio.

'If ScentAir wants to play games, so will I. We will keep publishing their childish actions to try and cover up our research'.

'I am in the process of getting ready to release segments of the deposition for more information on ScentAir from a whistleblower'. said DeFazio

