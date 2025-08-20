Save The Date: West Loop Contemporary Fine Art Expo Oct. 17-19

Artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike will showcase her colorful watercolors at the fall Fine Art Expo in Chicago’s trendy West Loop.

Artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike was selected to exhibit her paintings at the exclusive West Loop Contemporary Fine Art Expo to be held Friday through Sunday, October 17 through 19, in Chicago. Only four dozen artists, admitted by invitation only, will host booths at this curated, boutique event, which will enable artists to offer their creations directly to the public.

"I'm thrilled to announce my participation in this exciting new Fine Art Expo," Nordhaus-Bike said. "For the first time, I will present a large selection of my paintings in person in a curated set of collections."

Art collectors will get the first look at pieces Anne will exhibit for the first time as well as paintings "from the vault" that haven't been on view for many years.

"I'm looking forward to sharing all these wonderful paintings," she said. "Each piece will be beautifully and professionally framed, so all artwork will be ready to hang in collectors' home or office."

Fine Art Expo Details

The Fine Art Expo will be held in the auditorium of Plumbers Hall, an historic Beaux Arts building in Chicago's trendy and conveniently located West Loop, near the Randolph Street "Restaurant Row." The venue is located at 1340 W. Washington Blvd.

Hours are: Friday, October 17, 7 to 10 p.m. for a VIP first look preview that includes hors d'oeuvres and cash bar; Saturday, October 18, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, October 19, open starting at 11 a.m., with special "art lovers & Bears fans" extended hours until 7 p.m.

Daily attendance is limited based on the venue's size and capacity. To ensure entry to the show, art lovers can order tickets in advance. Single day tickets as well as two- and three-day tickets available.

Tickets And More Information

For tickets and more information, go to the Fine Art Expo page on Anne's website, https://annenordhausbike.com/blogs/blog/save-the-date-art-expo-october-2025-in-chicago.