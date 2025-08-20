Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Save The Date: West Loop Contemporary Fine Art Expo Oct. 17-19
Text Graphics
Save The Date: West Loop Contemporary Fine Art Expo Oct. 17-19
From:
Anne Nordhaus-Bike - Artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike - Artist
Chicago, IL
Wednesday, August 20, 2025


Artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike will showcase her colorful watercolors at the fall Fine Art Expo in Chicago’s trendy West Loop.
 

Artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike was selected to exhibit her paintings at the exclusive West Loop Contemporary Fine Art Expo to be held Friday through Sunday, October 17 through 19, in Chicago. Only four dozen artists, admitted by invitation only, will host booths at this curated, boutique event, which will enable artists to offer their creations directly to the public.

"I'm thrilled to announce my participation in this exciting new Fine Art Expo," Nordhaus-Bike said. "For the first time, I will present a large selection of my paintings in person in a curated set of collections."

Art collectors will get the first look at pieces Anne will exhibit for the first time as well as paintings "from the vault" that haven't been on view for many years.

"I'm looking forward to sharing all these wonderful paintings," she said. "Each piece will be beautifully and professionally framed, so all artwork will be ready to hang in collectors' home or office."

Fine Art Expo Details

The Fine Art Expo will be held in the auditorium of Plumbers Hall, an historic Beaux Arts building in Chicago's trendy and conveniently located West Loop, near the Randolph Street "Restaurant Row." The venue is located at 1340 W. Washington Blvd.

Hours are: Friday, October 17, 7 to 10 p.m. for a VIP first look preview that includes hors d'oeuvres and cash bar; Saturday, October 18, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, October 19, open starting at 11 a.m., with special "art lovers & Bears fans" extended hours until 7 p.m.

Daily attendance is limited based on the venue's size and capacity. To ensure entry to the show, art lovers can order tickets in advance. Single day tickets as well as two- and three-day tickets available.

Tickets And More Information

For tickets and more information, go to the Fine Art Expo page on Anne's website, https://annenordhausbike.com/blogs/blog/save-the-date-art-expo-october-2025-in-chicago.

About Anne Nordhaus-Bike

Award-winning artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike paints colorful, joyful watercolors inspired by nature.

Anne’s art has appeared in numerous solo and group shows as well as many arts programs, presentations, and performances. Her work has been published in periodicals and books; covered in numerous print publications; and featured in broadcast media, both on television and feature films.

She received a degree in art history, with honors, from the University of Chicago and went on to launch a fine arts column that ran for two decades in the Gazette Chicago newspaper, where she has served in various capacities since the newspaper’s founding in 1983. She joined Gazette Chicago’s board of directors in 2004. She founded her multimedia arts firm, ANB Communications, in 1993.

A member of the prestigious Woman Made Gallery in Chicago since 1998, she launched her book, Follow The Sun, with a book signing at Woman Made in 2012; the book includes more than a dozen of her original watercolors. Among her many awards and honors, she was named to the National Women’s Hall of Fame’s Wall of Fame.

Anne lives with her husband Bill and cat Sterling in Chicago, where she makes art and enjoys cooking, tai chi, and time in nature.

For more information go to https://annenordhausbike.com/ or email anne@annenordhausbike.com.
92
Pickup Short URL to Share Pickup HTML to Share
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Anne Nordhaus-Bike
Title: Artist
Group: ANB Communications
Dateline: Chicago, IL United States
Direct Phone: (773) 229-0024
Cell Phone: 312 890-8039
Jump To Anne Nordhaus-Bike - Artist Jump To Anne Nordhaus-Bike - Artist
Contact Click to Contact
Other experts on these topics