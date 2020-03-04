Save $1,000 to $3,000 per employee for Coronavirus or flexibility?

Empowering growth through leverage you did not know you had.

SMB leaders, CSuite, CEO, CFO, Controller, Directors, CAO, CRO

March 4, 2020 – Atlanta, Georgia and Global – Want to find $100,000 or $1,000,000 or $10,000, 000 in savings or efficiencies to fund short term business loss or to exploit an opportunity?

WHO I WORK WITH: I partner with leaders including:



• CEO



• CFO



• COO



• CCO



• CAO

• CRO



• CTO



• Vice President &



• Board of Directors.



In industries including:



• Manufacturing

• Agriculture

• Security



• Distribution



• Technology



• Supply Chain



• Wholesale



• Service



• Restorative Agriculture



• Home Healthcare



• Healthcare



• Nonprofit



• Restaurants



WHAT MAKES US DIFFERENT: Clients say if you scratch me, an excel spreadsheet on how to make more money pops out. Why? Because leading every major C-Suite function in most major industries, you benefit from 30 years of growth experience. I have learned whose watch to borrow, when & for how long to help you meet personal and entrepreneur goals.



READY TO TALK: I'd love the opportunity to connect and help you today! Email me at gary@FiscalDoctor.com or call 678-319-4739 for a confidential free 15-minute discussion of your particular situation or http://www.fiscaldoctor.com/contact-us/ .

About FiscalDoctor® Inc: Gary W. Patterson, president & CEO of FiscalDoctor®, works with leaders who want to uncover their blind spot before it finds them, so they can make better decisions. He can also help increase your profitability, providing access to 100 best-of-the-best experts who are often better and cheaper than incumbents. Gary can be reached at 678-319-4739 or gary@FiscalDoctor.com

