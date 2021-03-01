Saudi Arabia is the Perfect Sandstorm Revealed by Katherine Burlake in Her Book, The Bystander

DENVER, COLO March 1, 2021. The kingdom is at a crossroads with the leadership in the royal family, and in danger of losing its century-long special relationship with the USA. Understanding a country that has stood behind a veil for the past century is difficult. In the novel, The Bystander, Saudi politics, culture, and the royal family relationships show how a Bedouin culture runs a country so vital to the world's oil supply.

Of course, Saudi Arabia will reject the US intelligence report linking Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Riyadh has claimed that it took "all necessary judicial measures" in the case.

The question the world wants to know is: What's Happened to Saudi Arabia?

In Burlake's words, "Walk in the culture of Saudi Arabia, experience the desert, and understand how today it is formed by its history."

For a riveting read to learn and understand why murder and mayhem is the norm in Saudi Arabia, author Katherine Burlake spent multiple years there as an insider. It's time for the "rest of the story."

THE BYSTANDER

The Bystander (Meroe Press, First Edition 2017, ISBN 978-1-95028266-1, $14.99) is available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook on Amazon at https://bit.ly/BystanderMystery

ABOUT KATHERINE BURLAKE

Katherine Burlake qualified as one of the first women Air Force Officers to attend the Air Force Navy Intelligence School and serve in the Vietnam War. Living in Thailand, England and Germany led her to the Department of State and Broadcasting Board of Governors reporting on embassy operations globally. She has traveled to over 130 countries while working for the Department of State. Burlake uses her experiences in international relations to write thrilling and engaging novels. including Afghanistan and Iraq.





Katherine is published in the MacGuffin, The Face of War: A Baghdad Woman. Her vast experiences plus her four years working at the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia bring in the trench experiences to her engaging novels.

Colorado is now her home.

Additional information on Katherine can be found on her website, www.KatherineBurlake.com.

She is available for media interviews.