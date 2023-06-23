Speaker
Saturday Talk at Humanist Society: Discussing Death Won’t Kill You
Albuquerque, NM
Friday, June 23, 2023


Gail Rubin, CT, The Doyenne of Death®
 

Gail Rubin will speak this Saturday to The Humanist Society of New Mexico chapter on the lively topic, "Discussing Death Won't Kill You." The event takes place on June 24, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the community room at the International District Library, 7601 Central Avenue, NE, Albuquerque, NM. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Among the topics she'll discuss:

  • Humanism and death
  • Medical Aid in Dying (MAID) in New Mexico
  • How to make a meaningful memorial service without religion.

What is Humanism?

(From the Society's website) Humanism is a rational philosophy informed by science, inspired by art, and motivated by compassion. Affirming the dignity of each human being, it supports the maximization of individual liberty and opportunity consonant with social and planetary responsibility. It advocates the extension of participatory democracy and the expansion of the open society, standing for human rights and social justice. Free of supernaturalism, it recognizes human beings as a part of nature and holds that values – be they religious, ethical, social, or political – have their source in human experience and culture. Humanism thus derives the goals of life from human need and interest rather than from theological or ideological dogmatism, and asserts that humanity must take responsibility for its own destiny.

About Gail Rubin, CT

Gail Rubin, CT, the Doyenne of Death®, is a pioneering death educator who uses humor, film clips and outside-the-box activities to teach about end-of-life topics. An award-winning speaker, she "knocked 'em dead" at TEDxABQ in 2015 with her talk, A Good Goodbye.

She's the author of four books on end-of-life issues: A GOOD GOODBYE: Funeral Planning for Those Who Don't Plan to DieHAIL AND FAREWELL: Cremation Ceremonies, Templates and TipsKICKING THE BUCKET LIST: 100 Downsizing and Organizing Things to Do Before You Die and The Before I Die Festival in a Box™ She also created Newly-Dead® The Game for Couples and Singles.

She's also a Certified Thanatologist, an informed advocate for planning ahead, a Certified Funeral Celebrant, president of Historic Fairview Cemetery in Albuquerque, and the coordinator of the Before I Die New Mexico Festival.

