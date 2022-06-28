Sandra L. Thompson releases best selling book Parenting Speaks

From: Charlotte Howard Collins -- Heart Centered Women Publishing Summerville , SC Tuesday, June 28, 2022



Sandra L. Thompson PARENTING SPEAKS is for parents of differently abled children of all ages, who face challenges meeting milestones, which may affect their independent skills. Sandra has found that parents spend a fair amount of time consumed with addressing the disability instead of their child's abilities. In addition, parents are exhausted and unsure of where to start or how to get back their voice. Get your copy today on Amazon or a signed copy from Sandra. Parenting Speaks provides practical and functional interventional recipes for success! This invaluable resource offers hope and healing for the whole family! Charlotte Howard Collins is an Award Winning Female Business Growth Expert, Best Selling Author, Speaker, Entrepreneur and Founder of Heart Centered Women Publishing, and has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX as well as thousands of magazines and media outlets.



She helps female entrepreneurs build successful and profitable businesses doing what they love. She teaches female entrepreneurs a repeatable process and system for writing, launching, monetizing and scaling their business using a book.



Charlotte used her own best seller book series and signature strategies to build two of her own multi-million dollar businesses. She has received numerous awards during her entrepreneurial career, including the Top 100 Dynamic Leader Award, Transformational Women Leader Award, Women Leaders To Look Up To Award, Women in Business Mentor Award, Top Marketing Expert Award, named Informational Marketing Genius, Best Entrepreneur Award & ICONIC Writer Influencer and many more! With over 20 years of experience in the business world, she knows what it takes for female entrepreneurs to thrive. Her approach is simple but effective: she helps clients identify their passions and create successful and profitable businesses around them. She has worked with small business women to multi-millionaire female entrepreneurs.

Through her Signature Write, Speak And Profit™ trademarked program, Charlotte helps her clients to create their own signature best seller book series and then teaches them how to use their books to increase their income, impact and influence. Charlotte is a loving wife and mom of four beautiful children. In her spare time, she loves hairstyling, writing, reading, traveling, going to the beach and cooking. Want to make your dreams a reality? Contact her today at www.charlottehowardcollins.com

