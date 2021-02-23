SNX30 is changing the face of agriculture one farmer at a time

SmartNute's $100,000 Performance Insurance

"Constantly, we're impressed by the effort successful farmers and growers are willing to exert on upgrades, applications, variable rates, machinery, inputs and a myriad of other attempts to try and increase yield or reduce cost." says Lee Roberts, SmartNute CEO.

"However, there's not a product out there coming close to the ROI plus the ag and human health benefits SmartNute's SNX30 can give farmers and growers with a lot less effort and a fraction of the upfront cost," continues Roberts.

"Nute means nutrient from energy. Just think about it…a smart nutrient from energy. SNX30 is an energetic nutrient supplement that swaps places with 83% of physical nutrient inputs and reduces your nutrient cost by an equal amount. That's how smart it is." Roberts says.

The idea behind SNX30 began in 2014 when research was completed on resonant frequencies and subatomic particles and how they relate to resonance phenomena. "After 6 years R&D, small plot and field successes, SNX30 has proven to provide the biggest ROI to growers and farmers," he adds. "SNX30 is the miracle-like plant nutrient that no one was expecting. It's formulated by imprinting energetic signatures from resonant frequencies of quantum wave functions into a safe solution called a substrate -- to deliver nutrient requirements (macros, micros, amino acids, vitamins, proprietary inputs) to plants and soil."

Speaking in more easy language, Roberts says it is like adding a turbocharger to boost engine power. "SNX30 acts like nature's turbocharger to boost nutrient and microbe power. It's 100% from nature, non-toxic and the cost is negligible. There is no plant damage and no seed burn when used with 83% less inputs at-the-seed with no yield loss plus produce flavor is outstanding." No doubt, SNX30 is the row and specialty crop nutrient supplement no one was expecting.

"Farmers who first field trialed SNX30 were leery because it seemed too good to be true, but now realize it works as described," he adds. Roberts is looking for more farmers (row and specialty crop farmers and hydroponic growers) who are ready to leave the past and join the future of agriculture – and he's willing to back that up with $100,000 performance insurance.

"The more information farmers and growers give us the more we can learn about the bandwidth of SNX30 to help farmers and growers plus help balance our ecosystem. SNX30 can also keep you ahead of government mandates. We're developing a SNX30 type formula for seed treatments, microbes and pests too." For more information: FarmerSuccessStory.com

