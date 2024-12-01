Running towards an excellent future- Eldohub and Tech Run in Eldoret

Mara

Winners promoting winners in the new economic and educational ecosystem in the Rift Valley's Eldoret City.

Running towards the Future for the youth and children in Eldoret you can see the first Inaugural Run for Tech winners on the attached youtube link 7 hours after the event streaming worldwide.

CEO Magdalena Chepkemo's EldoHub and its partners/sponsors/and participants have just launched their December 1 and 2, 2024 emboldened by power of the Eldoret's spirit, support of technologies, international and local investors time, dollars plush vision, confidence and commitment. So this is a thank you to the technology providers, publicists and hardworking journalists that touched my heart moving NEO/Digital Trends and me to cover their first digital literacy action event for our audience as we prepare IT innovation stories and questions for CES 2025 in Las Vegas.

We can see parallels in courage in the new Makena Tech Center on Prayer Mountain launched 4 months ago on Prayer Mountain with Craig Hacche, Founding Director and the IVC Millimani Church.

In a youth training session this morning through the power of telephony, Expert Click and a pending opportuntiy meet more Eldoret Leaders who might mentor young leaders and trainees to join the future the EldoHub is seeking for placement or find local investors and sponsors for community projects either by direct project adoption or by mentoring and/or speaking...

With new mediums in communication, zoom classrooms across the world from the Center, we demonstrated a teachable moment, opening young minds to fun, promoting and to a marketplace that seeks their ideas, skills and enthusiams.

The Business/Tech Scetion of the Citizen Digital magazine, made it easier to show new infostructure seeking new projects and talent.

Part Adult Education, IT and marketing training, we were able to grab a one day old international story and show our team of young leaders a snapshot of the web/hub/portal and live programs supported by U.S. Kenyan partnerships, the UK, EU, and worldwide sponsors who are contributing a new IT and TES job market with humor, poise and acument. Focusing through a sports event with the Eldoret City Investors Forum and new fans, champions, journeymen services, and tech providers. Whether coders, inventors, residents of Nairobi or Eldoret Magdalena of EldoHub is planning her business around new talent and that matches the hopeful and progressive spirit of Answer Africa's spirited students/entrepreneurs,

Thank you to the Consumer Technology Foundation, Citizen Digita, Capitol Radio FM, Purity Wangechi Business Tech, MSN and X for giving NEO/DTN a thanksgiving weekend to remember.

By combining the region's stature of training the world's best athletes with the city's history for evolutionary business strides, this metaphor for success and the portals that support innovation in the IT and development capital arenas they are framing la legacy annual sports/recreatinal event for this Decade. Relying on direct and indirect capital and fusing long-distance running practicum and potentials built on practice with investment, development, and future fiscal returns. They have launched a popular culture business model for annual publicity, participation and returns.

They are touting new foundational standards for winning in business, life or at home. While raising the mark for local business in an already booming and burgeoning tech ecosystem, they have rolled down the capet for new developments using young talent today. In our immediate zoom classroom from California to Kenya, their reached a new audience. In the long run (a reference not only to what it takes to run and win an award purse, but also court corporate sponsors. Runners might court technology sponsors, and even interest new committed investors on future upcoming needs. The opportunity to focus our attending young adults on a real world event with positive consequences and business modelling or teaching about research to meet compatible and interested parties as business research or as sponsorship was very attractive.

Today women and youth at the MTC Center on the Answer Africa and Hearts Afire campus will be vetting their own vision for todays actions to build a TES/IT sprint with community projects, business plans, request letters for investment in our zoom class streaming from Los Angeles to Eldoret allowing me to honor the great pressroom and the Media Days that will be set up for press and analysts in January to hear more about Eldoret, my students, and initiatives large and small to hear about coming from the 5th largest city in Kenya. Just as Sports Science in business, mental and physical education for Geeks, students and entrepreneurs is being vetted for resilience, success and sustainability so are we touting in this quick short coverage the vibrancy and high-altitude aptitudes of the citizens, residents, communities and commuters, universities, coders and instructors using all their talents to learn, apply, and persist.

Where focus, intention and responsibility to fulfill on a dream and set it on its foundations to run the gauntlet exist is in the Tech Center, the Inaugural and the history of this vibrant business community and their showcasing their best and brightest to attract well deserved attention, support, and job creation dialogue for new economic drivers and year round hard work and collaborations.

Showing the stamina, strategic planning, and community support required for both sports, business, and collaborative initiatives that spark careers, companies, star performers, support infrastructure, trade and commerce, and can fund scholarships, health care, even new industries and this Silicon Valley in development looking to continue the innovation soon to be exhibited at CES and in CTAF's prize annual event.