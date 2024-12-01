Running towards an excellent future- Eldohub and Tech Run impact in Eldoret

Mara

There are winners promoting winners in the new economic and educational digital ecosystem in the Rift Valley's, Eldoret City.

On the same day, we can see the race of athletes running towards the Future for the Kenyan Youth today in Eldoret. (you can watch the first Inaugural Run for Tech winners on the attached youtube link 7 hours after the event streaming worldwide.)

CEO Magdalena Chepkemoi's EldoHub and its partners/sponsors/and participants have just launched their December 1 and 2, 2024. Empowered by Eldoret's spirit, using communication technologies, and supported by local and international and local investors time, dollars plus vision, confidence and commitment. This is a marvelous blend of partnership and strategy, cross community collaboration and long term planning.



So this is a thank you to all of the work these technology providers, publicists and hardworking journalists who joined this worthy program and brought it out to the world this week.



This moving presentation and live competition allow NEO/Digital Trends to remotely cover this sports-business and governmentally supported initiative in two days.



As a teachable moment, I was able to tell our students at the MTC center about the Run and can tell more stories as features and results come out. This culturally relevant and inspirational Eldoret Sports event is sheer fun to feature.



I was able to share this moment with our students at the Center, as a leadership model for for there future job ready talent who have been reading Olson's book The Slight Edge .



We were able to provide relevant content to our business and market discussions and celebrate this economic renaissance for their city in plain sight in real time.



xxxx



We are looking for companies and business leaders to post a series of features that vete innovation in practice for educators. The content of Citizen Digital's story and timing has us looking for CES 2025 product offerings that will help Answer Africa MTC tech center grow and research new tools and products on exhibit in annual January LV 2025 show.



The present: I was moved by the EldoHub and the Hubs that were working to help build a new economy that includes small business to new populations for inclusion and access. It is clear that their Tech Run is really worthy of promoting and supporting.

The new Makena Tech Center on Prayer Mountain launched 4 months ago on Prayer Mountain with Craig Hacche, Founding Director of Answer Africa.org and the IVC Millimani Church is host and sponsor. MTC was launched as a pilot learning center and community service/workforce development initiative. Both the Eldoret event and the MTC center were only content for this story because of new press outlets that wrote about the Run.



As an advising nonprofit and past center manager, I can see through covering this wonderful event, we could serve students by interesting speakers, mentors even city investors in the talented youth already enrolled in the Prayer Mountain program.

It would be wonderful to have speakers or future runners from the Center of Champions as new recreational programs are emerging regularly.

With new mediums in communication, zoom classrooms offerings from specialists and scientists across the world we opened young minds to a marketplace that may in the future seek their ideas, skills and enthusiams. For the moment, we wanted to show the initiative and talent in multiple sectors working towards a new job market for their futures.

The Business/Tech Scetion of the Citizen Digital magazine, made it easier to show new infostructure seeking new projects and talent.

Part a fusion of Adult Education, IT and marketing training, we were able to grab a one day old international story and show our team of young leaders a snapshot of the web/hub/portal and live programs supported by U.S. Kenyan partnerships, the UK, EU, and worldwide sponsors who are contributing a new IT and TES job market with humor, poise and acument. Focusing through a sports event with the Eldoret City Investors Forum and new fans, champions, journeymen services, and tech providers speaks loudly on its own. Whether coders, inventors, residents of Nairobi or Eldoret Magdalena of EldoHub is planning her business around new talent and that matches the hopeful and progressive spirit of Answer Africa's spirited students/entrepreneurs. She is a visionary in action as well as her runners.

Thank you to the Consumer Technology Foundation, Citizen Digital, Capitol Radio FM, Purity Wangechi Business Tech Writer, MSN and X for giving NEO/DTN a thanksgiving weekend to remember and new stories to tell.

Extra References and links below:



Find the Answer Africa.org initiatives on their website:

www.answerafrica.org



_________________________



Background Info about Eldoret:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eldoret



_____________________________

The Slight Edge , by Jeff Olson, Success Books, Lake Dallas, Texas



_____________________________



Info about some of the partners:

International Association of Athletics Federations, Jack Tuwei, see earlier Wikipedia page, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Athletics or check out the the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF)'s High Altitude Training Centre for Kenyan and international athletes.

UK Kenya Tech Hub, Enos Masinde referenced in this story later with the awards listed:

https://www.msn.com/en-xl/africa/kenya/eldoret-to-host-kenya-s-first-tech-run-bridging-innovation-athletics/ar-AA1uYEfG?&ad=dirN&prod=Secure&cmpgn=29308&annot=false&sameTabLaunch=false&installSource=nag&ctype=web&browser=Secure&darkMode=false&track=T3&ueid=dd0d2c01-6bd3-4d3b-93bd-f1e454b7bcd4&doi=2023-06-14





In the African Union's final month of 2024 for its Year of Education, featuring the EldoHub seemed a perfect cameo of the new Kenyan Silicon Valley emergent on the route between Nairobi and Eldoret.



Showing the stamina, strategic planning, and community support required for both sports, business, and collaborative initiatives that spark careers, companies, star performers, support infrastructure, trade and commerce, and can fund scholarships, health care, even new industries and this Silicon Valley in development looking to continue the story of feet on the ground innovators in tech and marketing at CES. Hope this event wins a prize of its own for focus and psycho-social-and practice as an enterprise.



Thank you for inspiring us.



Author/Editor: C. Lebo



