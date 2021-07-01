Rule #1 – Don’t Lose Money

WASHINGTON, D.C.— On Saturday, July 3rd, Dr. Willie Jolley's Wealthy Ways Show on Sirius XM Radio will air his interview with expert investor, and two-time New York Times best-selling author and founder of Rule #1 Investing, Phil Town.

Rule #1 Investing is the largest value investing education company in the world.

Town has created over 300 InvestED podcast episodes, made guest appearances on CNBC and MSNBC, and has shared his expert opinion and principles to anyone who wants to learn them through his social media platforms and workshops.

After accurately predicting the past two market crashes, Town predicted that a larger crash was just around the corner once again and started pulling out of the market last year.

With this COVID-19 outbreak and the global pandemic, Phil Town has continued to share advice with his large following on how they should be navigating these uncertain times to maximize their wealth.





The Willie Jolley Wealthy Ways Show airs every Saturday at 4pm ET, and Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm ET on Sirius XM 141 HUR Voices. Dr. Jolley also has a featured segment, "Wake and Win with Dr. Willie Jolley" on the Erica Campbell Show. His proven principles and strategies in his best-selling book, An Attitude of Excellence, are the result of work with Ford Motors, helping them come back from the brink of bankruptcy.

Dr. Jolley has gone on to be named "One of the Outstanding Five Speakers in the World" by the 175,000 members of Toastmasters International. He currently speaks virtually and internationally to organizations that want and need a comeback mindset.

To learn more about Dr. Willie Jolley and his speaking and professional development company, please visit www.winwithwillie.com.

