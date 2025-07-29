Robert Ruddell Weatherwax Joins the NTEF as Service Animal Trainer

The National Toxic Encephalopathy Foundation (NTEF) is pleased to announce that Robert Ruddell Weatherwax of the Weatherwax Family Animal Training Dynasty has jointed us as a service animal trainer for veterans.

Robert Weatherwax was born into Hollywood Royalty, the top of the entertainment line of dog and animal trainers. He is the third generation and final member of this exclusive dynasty.

While the name may not immediately ring a bell with most people, Robert's family has trained such canine stars as 'Lassie, Toto, Asta, Beethoven' and many others both on screen and television.

Robert reached out to the NTEF as he wanted to give back to his military brothers, assistance with service animals, as the NTEF deals with veterans especially those afflicted with GWS/PTSD. Currently he is working with animal rescue shelters to help new parents get acclimated to their new fur babies and to make sure that they remain adopted.

Robert grew up with the canine stars that his family trained, as his siblings and worked along side his grandfather Rudd, father Bob and various other family members.

Robert's life that the public identifies with is one of, 'oh, I wish I grew up like that, you were so lucky'. As everyone knows, there is the public relations persona and the behind the scene stories that need to be brought to light for clarity and transparency.

Robert is writing both his autobiography and the untold story behind this Animal Training Dynasty, from inception of the 'Lassie' phenomenon to the sale of the 'Lassie Name/franchise'. Robert was an integral part of this, but his name was basically 'ghosted'.

NTEF's President, Angel DeFazio, is now acting as Robert's Agent and Publicist along with being his literary agent.

'When Robert told me his life story I knew it had to be written. I grew up loving and wanting 'Lassie', which transferred to my love of Shelties (erroneously called little/baby Lassies). Everyone who grew up loving these animals would love to know what really was going on behind the scenes and the men who trained them ', said DeFazio.

The cover-up will shock a lot of people, but, as mentioned in the Wizard of Oz, one should look behind the curtain, which is the essence of his autobiography.

'I'm excited to read the completed project; I know the animal loving public will put this book on their 'must read' list!' said DeFazio.

Robert is also the author of the definitive and accurate method for training dogs, 'Training Your Dog the Weatherwax Way'. It seems that anyone who reads a book/watches a video, now claim to be a 'trainer'. Additionally, there are those who, through behind-the-scenes funding and misleading assertions of 'experience', manage to gain public recognition.

Fifty (50) years of training from the true experts deserves far more attention, without a doubt.

Robert is available for animal rescue pet adoption events to assist with training prior to the animals going home. Robert and his team of assistant trainers are available for movies, commercials and other entertainment events. Contact Angel DeFazio for further information.

While waiting for the autobiography to come out, Robert's book, 'Training Your Dog the Weatherwax Way' is available at Amazon.' With each book sold for the next month, the book will be 'autographed' by the official paw print of 'Lassie'.

