Roadmap to discovering the secret our ego is fearful of us uncovering ….

Back in 2018, Steven Mana Trink survived a near death illness, endured the passing of his wife to cancer, lost his only means of income and was physically confined to a 24/7 care facility. These tragic events propelled him into a higher vibrational understanding of "Life". These extreme circumstances actually provided the opportunity where Mana was able to connect to a Higher power that guided him into a new reality, led him on a path to healing and then motivated by an inner calling, inspired "Navigating The Winds Of Change; A Spiritual Guide To Embracing A Loving Life.

Trink reveals in his book how our life's experiences along with its' greatest hardships can compel us to go deeper into our heart - consciousness, a place of infinite wisdoms, insights and discoveries. This empowering roadmap speaks to us from beyond the mind, raises our awareness in the quest for spiritual growth and provides a wonderful entry into the recognition of our divine essence. The synchronicity of the publication of his book "Navigating The Winds Of Change" is now available at the most perfect time in our challenging, transformative and unfamiliar world. It reaches out to those who are free falling or seeking a more fulfilling life, one founded in love. Trink illuminates the path into our inner wisdom. His all-embracing book opens our hearts to new levels of understanding, compassion, love and celebration for ourselves and all of humanity. Manas' guidance yearns to take us to our next level of ascension as he reveals his perceptions of the "Cosmic Laws of the Universe," how they orchestrate the "Symphony of Life," and the part humanity plays on the stage of this grand theater of miracles.

"Navigating The Winds Of Change" presents a rare opportunity that answers our many questions about our expedition through life. It divinely guides us in traversing the dangerous terrains, high mountains and deep valleys that are part of our journey. This powerful spiritual guide takes us to the door of liberation. All that is left for us to do is step over the threshold and embrace, embody and physically experience the realization of one's true essence — Oneness. We are encouraged to take this leap of faith across the precipice into the "Limitless Unknown" where, ironically all possibilities and miracles reside.

Steven Mana Trink states that his attitude was the most powerful force in his recovery. After convalescing for six months he chose to live by himself in an independent retirement community on the island of Hawaii where he first discovered his inner artist; the painter and writer that always resided within. Trinks' radiant and vibrant healing paintings reflect his inner frequency of Joy and Love. They raise the viewers vibration, ignite pleasure and uplift our spirits. Mana declares that his art and the writing of his book were both major contributors to his healing process.

About The Author, Artist and Sage

Steven Mana Trink is a visionary in the field of personal transformation. He was inspired by the groundbreaking discoveries of Bruce Lipton Ph.D., a leading authority on how our perception influences genetic expression. Throughout the past 27 years Trink was at service as a Master Hypnotherapist, Epigenetic Therapist, Educator, Published Author, Abstract Artist, Natural Mentor and Spiritual Teacher. He helps empower us to perceive a greater awareness to the purpose of life, to flourish at our highest potential and to experience living a new and fulfilling reality. Mana guides us in lifting the veil, uncovering our inherent wisdom and embracing the presence of the love that always resides within.

Steven Mana Trink appears along with Deepak Chopra, Barbara Marx Hubbard, Michael Beckwith, Master Zhi Gang Sha, Barbara De Angelis and Jean Houston in Sharon Stones' transformative and inspiring documentary "The Cure", a worldwide journey into healing the mind, body and planet.