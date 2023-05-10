From: Norm Goldman -- bookpleasures.com Montreal , QC Wednesday, May 10, 2023



Review Tom Hutton's Hitler's Maladies and Their Impact on World War II: A Behavioral Neurologist's View Tom Hutton's book, Hitler's Maladies and Their Impact on World War II: A Behavioral Neurologist's View explores the impact of Adolf Hitler's physical and mental illnesses on his political behavior. This well-researched and comprehensive examination sheds new light on one of history's most infamous figures.



Drawing from historical sources and medical reports, Hutton provides a "medical biography" of Hitler, delving into his various health issues, such as syphilis, heart disease, and Parkinson's disease, and their potential influence on his actions and leadership style.



What truly sets this book apart is Hutton's ability to seamlessly blend medical analysis with historical context, offering a comprehensive understanding of Hitler's life, from his early years and adolescence to his rise to power and military campaigns.



Hutton, an esteemed neurology expert trained under the renowned neuropsychologist Dr. Alexander Luria, brings a wealth of knowledge to the subject. With a distinguished career in neurology, including serving as the president of the Texas Neurological Society and holding academic positions such as professor and vice-chairman at the Department of Medical and Surgical Neurology at the Texas Tech School of Medicine, Hutton's expertise shines through in his meticulous research and insightful analysis.



The book is divided into chapters that cover different aspects of Hitler's health, including his digestive problems, heart condition, drug abuse, and mental illnesses such as anxiety and depression. Hutton's writing is clear and accessible, making complex medical concepts easy to understand for readers who may not have a background in medicine.



In addition to exploring Hitler's health, the book delves into intriguing topics like Hitler's possible Jewish ancestry, challenging claims that his grandfather had Jewish roots. While there are rumors, the evidence presented by Hutton does not definitively support these claims, leading historians to generally agree that Hitler's immediate family did not have Jewish ancestry.



Another thought-provoking chapter focuses on the impact of Hitler's declining physical and mental health on his decision-making. Hutton argues that factors such as Hitler's drug use and deteriorating mental state played a significant role in his ill-fated decision to launch Operation Barbarossa, the invasion of the Soviet Union, in 1941. However, the author acknowledges the complexity of the topic as historians continue to debate the extent to which these factors influenced Hitler's actions. It is crucial to note that Hitler's ideology, driven by his perception of communism as a grave threat and his desire to eliminate "Judeo-Bolshevism," also played a significant role in his decision. Pursuing resources, securing Germany's eastern border, and preventing a potential Soviet offensive further contributed to his choice.



Several chapters of his work examine Adolf Hitler's Parkinson's disease and its potential impact on his cognitive abilities and the outcome of World War II. Chronic bowel syndrome and Parkinson's disease are widely recognized as the most prevalent illnesses that afflicted Hitler. Hutton suggests Parkinson's disease likely shortened Hitler's lifespan, hindered his mobility, and served as a persistent reminder of his declining health and mortality. However, the precise influence of Parkinson's disease on Hitler's cognitive performance and its role in shaping the course of the war remains a subject of ongoing debate among historians and medical professionals.



Hutton also offers readers a valuable organizational tool in the form of a chronology that encompasses Hitler's health, social, political, and military status. This chronology serves as a framework, enabling readers to comprehend the timeline and interplay of these interconnected elements. By examining Hitler's health alongside his actions, decision-making processes, and the broader historical context, readers can better understand how his well-being potentially influenced and intersected with his roles as a leader and military strategist during World War II.



The book is further enriched with several illustrations that not only make it visually appealing but also improve its accessibility for readers.



In summary, Hitler's Maladies is an enlightening and engrossing read that provides valuable insights into the intersection between Hitler's physical and mental health and his political decisions. Hutton's expertise and seamless blending of medical analysis and historical context make this book an indispensable resource for anyone seeking to comprehend the complexities surrounding Adolf Hitler and his tumultuous era. Hutton takes a rigorous and academic approach to analyzing the available date, which includes medical records from Hitler's personal physician, accounts from his staff, and other historical sources.



Follow Here To Read Norm's Interview With Dr. Hutton Norm Goldman of Bookpleasures.com

