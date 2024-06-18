Review: Review of Med Spa Mayhem: The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, Secrets of the Aesthetic Industry Reviewed By Norm Goldman

Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Author: Dr. Kate Dee

Publisher: Advantage Books

ISBN: 978-1642259803

In Dr. Kate Dee's informative exposé Med Spa Mayhem: The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, Secrets of the Aesthetic Industry, readers are taken behind the glossy facades of med spas to uncover the realities of this booming sector.

Dr. Dee expertly guides through the fascination of beauty, the pitfalls of industry practices, and the shocking truths concealed beneath the surface. The book presents a detailed exploration of the complexities and contradictions of the aesthetic industry.

Who is Dr. Kate Dee? Dr. Dee is the founder of Glow Medispa, specializing in medical aesthetics such as injectables, skin care, lasers, and body sculpting.

A Yale graduate, she earned her BS in biology in 1989 and her MD in 1994. She trained in diagnostic imaging at the University of Washington and completed a fellowship in breast imaging at UCSF in 2000. Dr. Dee was an assistant professor at the University of Washington and a breast cancer specialist at Seattle Breast Center for 13 years, earning Top Doc honors annually from 2010 to 2015. She also has a keen interest in business ethics and the medicolegal aspects of aesthetic medicine.

In her book, Dr. Dee exposes the dark side of this booming $15 billion industry, which now includes nearly 9,000 registered medical spas in the U.S.

Shifting to aesthetic medicine after a successful career as a breast cancer specialist, Dr. Dee discovered a glittering facade masking many shadows. She recounts jaw-dropping and troubling stories of physical harm and emotional trauma experienced by med spa clients because of unregulated practices, improperly trained practitioners, a profit over-patient safety mentality, and poor oversight.

Split into three sections comprising ten chapters and a conclusion, Dr. Dee meticulously covers an array of topics within the aesthetic industry. From the opening chapters on "The Aesthetics Revolution" and "The Learning Curve," readers gain a foundational understanding of how the industry has grown and the challenges newcomer's face.

As the narrative progresses, chapters such as "Navigating the Aesthetic Landscape" and "Industry Crimes and Misdemeanors" shed light on both the legitimate and darker sides of the business. Dr. Dee doesn't avoid controversial issues, addressing "Consumer Crime" and "Med Spa Misleading Practices and Dangers" with unwavering honesty.

The section on "The Predators" further exposes the unscrupulous players within the industry. Dr. Dee's personal insights in "Reflections on Life and Business" add a unique, introspective layer to the narrative.

The useful advice in "Aesthetic Procedures Made Simple" and the forward-looking perspective in "Looking Forward to the Future" round out this comprehensive exploration. This systematic strategy ensures readers are well-informed, making the book an invaluable resource for anyone interested in the aesthetic industry.

Med Spa Mayhem serves both as an exposé and a resource for those considering med spa treatments. With her book, Dr. Dee shares her insights to guide consumers and practitioners toward safer, more ethical practices in pursuing beauty. The book supports readers in making informed decisions about cosmetic treatments.

As Dr. Dee highlights, there are many excellent treatments available, but there are also many dangerous ones. How can you safeguard yourself from becoming another victim? Her objective is that by the time you finish her book, you'll know exactly what to ask and how to find the best practitioners and treatments without risking your life, health, or money.