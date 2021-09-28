Retirement Coaches Group Names Dorian Mintzer Retirement Catalyst

From: Dorian Mintzer, Ph.D. BCC -- Retirement Expert Boston , MA Tuesday, September 28, 2021



Retirement Coaches Association 2021 Conference Four retirement experts were honored during the annual awards night of the Fifth Annual Retirement Coaches Association Conference on September 22, 2021. Dr. Dorian Mintzer, Pete Finlon, Larry Jacobson, and Joanne Waldman each received the coveted Retirement Catalyst Award. This honor recognizes industry change agents and impactful contributors to the Retirement Coaching industry. At the same ceremony, Dr. Joseph Coughlin received the coveted Retirement Pioneer Award for this work at the MIT Age Lab. Dr. Mintzer is a founding member of the Retirement Coaches Association, a contributing author of several books published by the association, and the co-creator of The Certified Professional Retirement Coach Designation and training program. Mintzer said of receiving the award, "I am honored to receive this award with the other winners, as we all work to expand the awareness of the importance of retirement transition and longevity planning." Robert Laura founded both the association and retirement coach training program in 2017 with one simple mission: to improve the field of retirement planning by helping people develop a plan for the non-financial aspects of life after work. He believes the current model is insufficient because it focuses primarily on money instead of helping people replace their work identity, fill their time, stay relevant and connected, and be mentally and physically active. "Working in tandem with financial advisors, employers, psychologists, faith leaders, and human resource directors, our goal is to make sure people don't waste some of their best years struggling to figure out their new options and choices on their own," says Laura. Dorian Mintzer, M.S.W., Ph.D., BCC (Board Certified Coach) is a coach, therapist, teacher, and writer with extensive clinical experience. She speaks to professional and community groups. As a coach, she helps women, men, and couples reinvent themselves in the second half of life. She is a co-founder of Certified Retirement Coaching 2.0., the founder of the Boomers and Beyond Special Interest Group for interdisciplinary professionals, and founder and host of a monthly webinar on the 4th Tuesday of each month: Revolutionize Your Retirement Interview with Experts Series for professionals and the public. She weaves adult development, holistic life planning, and positive psychology into programs that tap and shape clients' energies into roadmaps for wiser, more enhanced living. She has written about many topics pertaining to the second half of life and aging. She is author of Honoring the Art of Our Lives: An Interview with Alan C. O'Hare, co-author of The Couples Retirement Puzzle: 10 Must-Have Conversations for Creating An Amazing New Life Together and has also contributed to Out Of The Box Retirement: Creative Ideas, Role Models, New Possibilities; Rightsourcing Retirement: Best Practices for Employers and Employees; Not Your Mother's Retirement; 70 Things to Do When You Turn 70; 80 Things to do When you Turn 80; Six Secrets For a Happy Retirement; 65 Things to Do When You Retire: Travel; Live Smart After 50!; 65 Things To Do When You Retire; Remarkable and Real; and Making Marriage a Success. She is also co-producer of The Career Playbook: Second Half Plays. She's been featured in a variety of media such as the WSJ, NY Times, USA Today, Washington Post, NPR, ABC Evening News, and the Today Show. She delivered a TEDx talk on "Embracing your Bonus Years: A Time to Grow, Learn and Evolve." For more information on Dorian Mintzer, visit her website at https://www.revolutionizeretirement.com .

