Retirement Coach Dorian Mintzer Releases New Book Featuring Alan O’Hare

Honoring the Art of Our Lives Dr. Dorian Mintzer, owner of RevolutionizeRetirement.com, a Boston retirement speaking and coaching firm, released a new book, Honoring the Art of Our Lives. The book is an interview with Alan C. O'Hare, a community psychologist, university educator, actor, playwright, and director. This is Volume 1 of the Revolutionize Your Retirement Interview Series. In this interview, O'Hare discusses his journey as a community psychologist, university educator, actor, playwright, and director all woven together in his calling and artistry as a "Seanchai/storyteller." These skills are also integrated into being a "curator" who highlights moments from a person's life that can be honored through the art of a story, a journal, a performance piece, music, dance, or visual art form. O'Hare believes that we reach a time in our lives during the third stage when we still envision what we still seek to accomplish or discover, but more of our lives are devoted to reflections about the journey that has brought us to this point. His model can also be adapted to the life journey of a family, clan, community, or culture. Alan C. O'Hare is both a Celtic storyteller and a Seanchai storyteller. He has an incredible history at the Centre for Community Counseling and Education and was the director of the Girls Center in Walpole, Mass. O'Hare has done consultation in addition to training, instructional design, organizational development work, educational media, as well as community development work. He is a gifted playwright and has both acted and written many plays, and is the author of Love, Mary B: A Teacher's Gift. Dorian Mintzer, M.S.W., Ph.D., BCC (Board Certified Coach) is a coach, therapist, teacher and writer with extensive clinical experience. She speaks to professional and community groups. As a coach, she helps women, men, and couples reinvent themselves in the second half of life. She is a co-founder of Certified Retirement Coaching 2.0., the founder of the Boomers and Beyond Special Interest Group for interdisciplinary professionals, and founder and host of a monthly webinar on the 4th Tuesday of each month: Revolutionize Your Retirement Interview with Experts Series for professionals and the public. She weaves adult development, holistic life planning, and positive psychology into programs that tap and shape clients’ energies into roadmaps for wiser, more enhanced living. She has written about many topics pertaining to the second half of life and aging. She is co-author of The Couples Retirement Puzzle: 10 Must-Have Conversations for Creating An Amazing New Life Together and has also contributed to Out Of The Box Retirement: Creative Ideas, Role Models, New Possibilities; Rightsourcing Retirement: Best Practices for Employers and Employees; Not Your Mother's Retirement; 70 Things to Do When You Turn 70; 80 Things to do When you Turn 80; Six Secrets For a Happy Retirement; 65 Things to Do When You Retire: Travel; Live Smart After 50!; 65 Things To Do When You Retire; Remarkable and Real; and Making Marriage a Success. She is also co-producer of The Career Playbook: Second Half Plays. She’s been featured in a variety of media such as the WSJ, NY Times, USA Today, Washington Post, NPR, ABC Evening News, and the Today Show. She delivered a TEDx talk on “Embracing your Bonus Years: A Time to Grow, Learn and Evolve.” For more information on Dorian Mintzer, visit her website at https://www.revolutionizeretirement.com . The book, Honoring the Art of Our Lives, is available for purchase at https://revolutionizeretirement.com/honorart.

