Monday, October 31, 2022

Liza Amlani and Raj Dhiman, Co-Founders at Retail Strategy Group, will be delivering two educational sessions at The Running Event. The event is North America's largest running specialty trade show, taking place from November 29 to December 1, 2022, at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas.

First, Retail Strategy Group leads a 90-minute session entitled "The Product Assortment Playbook." Running retailers will learn the basics of creating a profitable product assortment. Second, "Going Private (Label)" will showcase how retailers can start their own private label programs.

Every retailer has a different strategy for building its product assortment. Regardless of the strategy, the assortment has to be profitable. Retailers will walk away from these sessions with the knowledge to craft a profitable assortment strategy.