Retail Strategy Group Publishes 'The Whole Sale'

Retail Strategy Group is proud to announce that the firm has published its first book entitled "The Whole Sale - Profitable Wholesale Strategies for Brands."

The self-published book is now available for purchase directly from the firm via the website and also from Amazon.

There has been much discussion over several years about the value of wholesale partnerships for brands. At one point, it was believed that wholesale had no role in the retail strategy for many direct-to-consumer brands. It turns out that this is not the case and wholesale is indeed an integral part of success for brands today.

"We noticed that although the value of wholesale partnerships has been re-established, there was very little information about how to go about building these partnerships" says Retail Strategy Group President, Raj Dhiman.

"So, we wrote this book to outline the steps that brands can take to win at wholesale" says Raj.

Liza Amlani, Principal of Retail Strategy Group, drew upon her 20+ years of retail experience to help create the content for this book.

"I know what retail buyers are looking for when they want to work with brands. I was a buyer mysefl! So, it was an enjoyable experience to write this book and I know brands will get a ton of value from it" says Liza.



Digital copies of the book are available now and a paperback edition will be released shortly. Also, there is bonus content available for those who purchase the book including worksheets, checklists and templates that brands can use immediately.