Resources Caregivers Need Most

Denver, CO – September 11, 2024. The majority of family caregivers for persons over age 65 struggle to care for aging loved ones without realizing that resources exist to make the caregiving journey easier. Being a caregiver is a stressful role that places caregivers in positions of physical, mental, and financial risk, also known as caregiver burden.

Opportunities exist for caregivers to participate in education, skills development, individual consultations, or support groups to help with the physical, emotional, and financial aspects of caregiving that weigh heavily on them. These include stress, burnout, frustration, exhaustion, family disagreements and drama, care refusals, poor health, and loss of income.

Just-Released Video Calls Attention to Reasons Many Caregivers Do Not Seek Resources

In this just-released video, caregiving expert Pamela D Wilson offers four reasons caregivers do not seek resources that offer solutions for day-to-day health and care problems. Individuals caring for their health experience similar concerns.

Awareness of these issues—including recognizing beliefs by some cultures that seeking support is shameful—can help caregivers and persons with health issues choose differently to improve their health and care situations.

Caregivers Dealing With the Unexpected Experience Heightened Levels of Stress

Dealing with unexpected news is one of the most stressful parts of being a caregiver. Caregiving challenges grow when the time and tasks involved in managing elderly care needs for parents and other family members increase.

Caregiving often means receiving unexpected news about health conditions, financial matters like unpaid bills, and difficulties managing daily activities—especially when elderly loved ones have been independent all their lives.

Caregivers Face Competing Roles

Caregivers juggle competing roles of husband, wife, father, mother, career, student, sole or family income support, family caregiver, or friend. Having a full life and being a full-time caregiver are opposing roles.

The struggle of competing roles shifts when the practicalities around family or cultural caregiving expectations can no longer be ignored, especially when the caregiver's health and well-being are at risk.

At some point, exhausted or depressed caregivers must decide what matters most to them: their health, family, or retirement savings. This does not mean that caregivers abandon their responsibilities; they change how care is provided.

Resources Caregivers Need Most

Pamela D Wilson is an international caregiving expert with over twenty years of lived experience supporting caregivers and older adults. Through resources and education on her website, online webinar courses, YouTube Channel, 1:1 consultations, and speaking events, she provides practical, detailed step-by-step education, skills development, and an online support group to guide family caregivers and adults facing changes in health and uncertainty about the future.

