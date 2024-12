From: Lifesaving Resources, LLC Kennebunkport , ME Wednesday, December 11, 2024



Ice Thickness Guidelines Video Clip: Click to Watch Lifesaving Resources wants to remind everyone that NO ICE should ever be considered as SAFE ICE! The pond or lake may appear safe and might be thick in one area, but severely compromised in another due to flowing water, snow cover, and even a congregation of birds or fish. You need at least 5 inches of new clear ice in order to support several people or a snowmobile on the ice. When venturing onto the ice, consider wearing a float coat or a lifejacket to keep you afloat should you fall through. Carry a plastic pea-less whistle that can be used to signal to others in the event of an emergency. And, also carry a set of ice picks that can be used for self-rescue to pull you back onto solid ice in the event of a fall through. Cold water is considered anything below 70 degrees F. Once in cold water, you lose the ability for self-rescue within 10 - 15 minutes of immersion. In the event the ice gives way under you, immediately cover your mouth and nose with your hand in order to prevent gasp reflex. Upon entering the water, you have 1 minute to get your breathing under control, 10-minutes of purposeful movement for self-rescue, and 1-hour before you succumb to hypothermia. www.lifesaving.com For more information, please access the Lifesaving Resources' website at About Lifesaving Resources

Founded in 1984, Lifesaving Resources, LLC provides training and consulting in Aquatics Safety, Water Rescue, Swiftwater Rescue, Ice Rescue, and EMS. The organization is an internationally recognized leader in water safety, serving sectors including Public Safety, Lifeguards, Aquatic Recreation, and the General Public.