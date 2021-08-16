Release of CARE2.care and Threat Assessment Clinical Toobox

As children return to school, many have been isolated and suffer from depression, anxiety, and PTSD. Additionally, they have not had adequate access to Behavioral Health Services. When children have been traumatized, under stress, and suffer from behavioral health symptoms, they may act out toward themselves or others. This is not the time for a punitive system of behavioral change. It is time to increase supports for youth and their families.

How can you tell if a teenager needs more services and supports to help them build a healthier life without the risk of harm to oneself or others? Dr. Seifert has researched this problem for several decades. She has now created a new website, care2.care, and the Threat Assessment Clinical Toolbox, released on the new website today. It has is a short version of the CARE2 and includes 2 scales, one for teen males and one for teen females. There are 13 items on the scale for girls and 16 items on the scale for males. These items will be events that will be familiar to most providers of services for youth. These scales were cross-validated by Drs Tossey, Venable, and Becker of Salisbury University through a MIPS grant and the cooperation of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services.

The toolbox is quick and easy to score and creates a form that parents can use to help find services for their teens. It is intended to help professionals and parents with concerns about their young person's behavioral health to get recommendations about what kinds of services a youth may need.

With this toolbox, counselors, therapists, teachers, case managers from departments of social services and juvenile services, and Psychiatric Rehabilitation Counselors can create a list of supports and services that a young person needs to build strengths and a successful life path.

The care2.care website links Dr. Seifert's many informative articles on Psychology Today and a blog where professionals and parents can send comments and questions to her.

Dr. Seifert has many years of experience providing psychotherapy, presentations, books, and articles. She has appeared on Fox, CBS, CNN, local TV, and Discovery ID. Visit care2.care soon and often as we add additional features.