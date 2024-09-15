Release Title: Medical Power of Attorney: What Family Caregivers Must Know

Denver, CO – September 16, 2024. Family caregivers who accept responsibility for helping elderly parents and spouses with medical care may be unfamiliar with the role and responsibilities of an agent under a durable power of attorney document.

Agreeing to accept the responsibility of medical power of attorney agent for an aging parent, family member, or friend is a serious legal responsibility that benefits from in-depth conversations and gaining knowledge about health and medical care. These conversations are critical when a loved one needs care and decisions must be made.

Providing Power of Attorney Support

Aging loved ones with health concerns may eventually need support in evaluating and making medical decisions. While many elderly willingly follow physicians' advice, there are times when making choices about what really matters to an individual may require advocacy.

For older adults with multiple health concerns, continuing to live in their homes is what matters. They do not want to leave their homes to live in a care community or nursing home. For others who are healthier and more active, skiing, golfing, hiking, or traveling may matter the most.

Learning how to create a care plan to understand needs and what matters to a loved one is one aspect of being an effective power of attorney agent. Knowing what matters to loved ones when a health diagnosis or the associated treatment might impact daily abilities, either short—or long-term, is critical.

It's also important to know how loved ones respond to antibiotics for an infection, how willing mom or dad will be to participate in physical therapy or other therapeutic activities, and whether money is available to pay for care expenses not covered by Medicare or a Medicare Advantage Plan.

Having Realistic Care Discussions

Physicians will recommend or restrict treatment options for older adults based on the likelihood of a positive outcome. For example, a positive outcome may be the ability to recover from pneumonia, a hip fracture, heart surgery, or withstand the side effects of chemotherapy or radiation to treat a cancer diagnosis.

While family members hope for a full recovery, if a parent struggles to manage multiple health conditions, they may not be physically stronger or mentally more alert after hospitalization, surgery, or ongoing medical treatments. Delirium can be a common result of a severe illness or a hospital stay for an older adult.

Participation by a power of attorney agent is valuable for managing medical care, treatments, and hospitalizations. Identifying, evaluating, and reviewing care recommendations with aging loved ones can result in thoughtful decision-making. As a result, an aging parent or spouse may decline or pursue extensive treatment that corresponds with what matters to them.

To learn more about the responsibilities of medical power of attorney and how to advocate for yourself or a loved one, visit Pamela's website, which features her online power of attorney webinar program.

Finding Resources Caregivers Need Most

Pamela D Wilson is an international caregiving expert with over twenty years of lived experience supporting caregivers and older adults. Through information on her website, online courses, YouTube Channel, 1:1 consultations, and speaking events, she provides practical, detailed step-by-step education, skills development, 1:1 telephone or virtual consultations, and an online support group to offer resources to guide family caregivers and adults facing changes in health and uncertainty about the future.

Learn more about Pamela at www.pameladwilson.com.

CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816 Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com