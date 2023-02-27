Register for the Body Composting Conference March 16-17 in Denver

Everything you need to know about body composting, aka natural organic reduction (NOR), is the topic of the inaugural Body Composting Conference: Rejoining the Cycle of Life Through Natural Organic Reduction. Being organized by The Natural Funeral, the conference is bringing together visionaries, innovators and movement makers in the death positive field for two days of networking, connection and education.

Mark your calendar and make your travel plans to Denver for the conference March 16-17, 2023. It's right before the Frozen Dead Guy Days festival in Estes Park, Colorado March 17-19. Come for the conference, stick around for this wild and wacky celebration of all things dead and frozen!

Participating speakers include NOR pioneer Katrina Spade; Caitlin Doughty, bestselling author, funeral industry disruptor, and "Ask a Mortician" YouTube star; and Gail Rubin, CT, The Doyenne of Death®. The full schedule of events and speakers follows.

The conference will take place in downtown Denver at the Sonesta Hotel, 1450 Glenarm Place, Denver, Colorado. The Sonesta Hotel is an eco-friendly property, with an emphasis on energy reduction and efficiency. Easily accessible by public transportation, hotel rooms and parking are available at a special discounted rate. To reserve a hotel room from the conference room block at the Sonesta Hotel in Denver, click here.

Can't visit Colorado? Attend this conference virtually and still learn and connect with the growing community of folks engaged in this work. Save your spot at the virtual conference by purchasing your ticket . No one will be turned away for lack of funds. In-person tickets are $250 for general admission, $200 for seniors, and $150 for students. Remote access tickets are $175 to live stream the event and access the recording for 90 days following the event. Special tickets where you can name the price that you are able to pay to attend in-person or virtually are also available. Conference Speakers The growing list of confirmed presenters includes: Caitlin Doughty of The Order of the Good Death, beloved industry changemaker

of The Order of the Good Death, beloved industry changemaker Katrina Spade of Recompose, renowned NOR pioneer

of Recompose, renowned NOR pioneer Seth Viddal, Daniel Ziskin, PhD, and David Heckel of The Natural Funeral

and of The Natural Funeral Lauren Carroll and Erin Merelli of The Deathwives

and of The Deathwives Lynne Carpenter-Boggs, PhD of Washington State University, Department of Crop and Soil Sciences

of Washington State University, Department of Crop and Soil Sciences Gail Rubin of A Good Goodbye, The Doyenne of Death®

of A Good Goodbye, The Doyenne of Death® Micah Truman and Katey Houston of Return Home

and of Return Home Tom Harries and Haley Morris of Earth Funeral

and of Earth Funeral Emily Miller of Colorado Burial Preserve & Cremation Garden

of Colorado Burial Preserve & Cremation Garden Eric Rooney of Half Moon Farm and ReGeneration Earth

of Half Moon Farm and ReGeneration Earth Elliot Rasenick of Bells Mountain

of Bells Mountain Susan Nemcek of Willow Farm Contemplative Center

of Willow Farm Contemplative Center Nicole Matarazzo of End of Life Pathways

of End of Life Pathways Ben Martin of Essential Ceremonies And a panel of clients who have chosen NOR for their loved ones will also share their experiences.

The Body Composting Conference Schedule of Events

Thursday, March 16 - Conference Day 1

0900 – 0915 Welcome by Seth Viddal

0915 – 1015 Intro to NOR by Katrina Spade

1045 – 1145 Panel of NOR operators

1315 – 1400 Environmental impact of NOR by Dan Ziskin

1400 – 1430 The science of NOR by Dr. Lynne Carpenter-Boggs

1500 – 1600 Natural death care techniques by The Deathwives, Katey Houston, and Ray Green

1600 – 1645 Laying In demonstration by Nicole Matarazzo

1645 – 1700 Closing remarks

Thursday, March 16 – Special Event

1900 – 2100 In conversation with Caitlin Doughty, including her induction into The Natural Funeral Hall of Fame

Friday, March 17 - Conference Day 2

0900 – 1000 NOR terminology and messaging by Micah Truman

1030 – 1130 Advance planning for NOR by Gail Rubin and David Heckel

1300 – 1400 Panel of families who have chosen NOR

1400 – 1445 Panel of funeral homes offering NOR by Feldman Mortuary and The Natural Funeral

1515 – 1615 Land Stewardship Panel by Eric Rooney, Emily Miller, Elliot Rasenick, and Susan Nemcek

1615 – 1645 Laying Out demonstration by Ben Martin

1645 – 1700 Closing remarks and call to action

