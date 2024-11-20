Red Berries Watercolor In Chicago Holiday Art Show, Opens Nov. 23

Chicago's prestigious Woman Made Gallery has selected Anne Nordhaus-Bike's colorful watercolor painting Red Berries Cling In Snow for its juried holiday art show.

"It's wonderful to return to the annual Small Works Members Show at Woman Made this year," Nordhaus-Bike said. "I'm thrilled to show visitors this beautiful painting from my new nature-inspired watercolors on Asian paper. And it will be great to meet everyone at the opening reception on November 23."

Show Dates: November 23 - December 21

Anne's Red Berries painting will be among works by 134 artists featured in the show, which runs from Saturday, November 23, through Saturday, December 21.

Along with paintings, Woman Made will display sculptures, mixed media art, prints, fiber art, and photography.

Opening Reception: Nov. 23 – Artist Will Be Present

Woman Made will host an opening reception Saturday, November 23, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Anne will be present at this event.

"This special reception is a highlight of Chicago's art scene and a great way to kick off the holidays," Anne said. "It's always such a pleasure to meet collectors and art lovers."

Admission is free, always, at Woman Made Gallery. The gallery is located at 1332 S. Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60607.

More Receptions, More Details

Woman Made will hold two additional receptions on the Saturdays of December 7 and 21.

For complete information, see the latest post on Anne's website at https://artistanne.com/1190/red-berries-watercolor-painting-in-chicago-holiday-art-show/. For more about Anne and her Red Berries watercolor in this holiday art show at Woman Made, see the Red Berries Cling In Snow painting details page on the gallery website.