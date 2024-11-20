Speaker
Red Berries Watercolor In Chicago Holiday Art Show, Opens Nov. 23
From:
Anne Nordhaus-Bike - Artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike - Artist
Chicago, IL
Wednesday, November 20, 2024


Meet award-winning Chicago artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike, shop for gifts, at Woman Made Gallery holiday art opening Sat., Nov. 23.
 

Chicago's prestigious Woman Made Gallery has selected Anne Nordhaus-Bike's colorful watercolor painting Red Berries Cling In Snow for its juried holiday art show.

"It's wonderful to return to the annual Small Works Members Show at Woman Made this year," Nordhaus-Bike said. "I'm thrilled to show visitors this beautiful painting from my new nature-inspired watercolors on Asian paper. And it will be great to meet everyone at the opening reception on November 23."

Show Dates: November 23 - December 21

Anne's Red Berries painting will be among works by 134 artists featured in the show, which runs from Saturday, November 23, through Saturday, December 21.

Along with paintings, Woman Made will display sculptures, mixed media art, prints, fiber art, and photography.

Opening Reception: Nov. 23 – Artist Will Be Present

Woman Made will host an opening reception Saturday, November 23, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Anne will be present at this event.

"This special reception is a highlight of Chicago's art scene and a great way to kick off the holidays," Anne said. "It's always such a pleasure to meet collectors and art lovers."

Admission is free, always, at Woman Made Gallery. The gallery is located at 1332 S. Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60607.

More Receptions, More Details

Woman Made will hold two additional receptions on the Saturdays of December 7 and 21.

For complete information, see the latest post on Anne's website at https://artistanne.com/1190/red-berries-watercolor-painting-in-chicago-holiday-art-show/. For more about Anne and her Red Berries watercolor in this holiday art show at Woman Made, see the Red Berries Cling In Snow painting details page on the gallery website.

About Anne Nordhaus-Bike

Award-winning artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike paints colorful, calming watercolors inspired by nature.

Anne’s art has appeared in numerous solo and group shows as well as many arts programs, presentations, and performances. Her work has been published in periodicals and books; covered in numerous print publications; and featured in broadcast media, both on television and feature films.

She received a degree in art history, with honors, from the University of Chicago and went on to launch a fine arts column that ran for two decades in the Gazette Chicago newspaper, where she has served in various capacities since the newspaper’s founding in 1983. She joined Gazette Chicago’s board of directors in 2004. She founded her multimedia arts firm, ANB Communications, in 1993.

A member of the prestigious Woman Made Gallery in Chicago since 1998, she launched her book, Follow The Sun, with a book signing at Woman Made in 2012; the book includes more than a dozen of her original watercolors. Among her many awards and honors, she was named to the National Women’s Hall of Fame’s Wall of Fame.

Anne lives with her husband Bill and cat Sterling in Chicago, where she makes art and enjoys cooking, tai chi, and time in nature.

For more information about Anne Nordhaus-Bike, go to artistanne.com.
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Anne Nordhaus-Bike
Title: Artist
Group: ANB Communications
Dateline: Chicago, IL United States
Direct Phone: (773) 229-0024
Cell Phone: 312 890-8039
