Red Bamboo Watercolor Painting In Chicago Gallery Holiday Art Show

Woman Made Gallery in Chicago has accepted artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike's Red Bamboo watercolor painting into its juried holiday art show, Small Works Members Show.

"I'm excited to be included in this annual show," Nordhaus-Bike said. "It's wonderful to be part of a beautiful array of artwork displayed just in time for holiday shopping - art makes a perfect gift."

Show Runs Nov. 26 – Dec. 17

The Small Works Members Show runs Saturday, November 26, through Saturday, December 17. It presents nearly 150 works by 116 artists.

Besides paintings, the show presents drawings, prints, and photographs as well as 3D pieces such as jewelry, sculptures, and ceramics.

Small Works - Just Right For Holiday Gift GIving

Everything in this "small works" show measures no larger than 16 inches on any side, making these works perfect for holiday buying and giving.

All pieces are priced in a range from $50 to $300.

Receptions: Nov. 26, Dec. 10, Dec. 17

During this festive season, Woman Made Gallery will join in the joy with three special receptions, including the opening on Nov. 26:

Saturday, Nov. 26, 4 – 7 p.m.: opening reception



Saturday, Dec. 10, 2 – 4 p.m.: member/volunteer appreciation party



Saturday, Dec., 17, 2 – 4 p.m.: artists walkthrough

"I look forward to this show," said Nordhaus-Bike. "I hope to see visitors at the opening and other events."

About Woman Made

Woman Made Gallery is located at 2150 S. Canalport Ave., #4A-3, Chicago, IL 60608.

To enter the building once you arrive, dial 354 at the main entrance off the parking lot. To contact the gallery, call 312-738-0400 or email general@womanmade.org.

Regular gallery hours are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.

For more information, go to https://artistanne.com/951/red-bamboo-watercolor-painting-chicago-holiday-art-show-woman-made-gallery/

About Anne's Art

In addition to her work as a professional astrologer, Anne Nordhaus-Bike is professional artist, with her work appearing in shows over many decades.

She has created zodiac art as well as numerous series inspired by astrology, mysticism, and nature.

Learn more about her Red Bamboo painting, part of an exciting new body of work she has been developing, on her website at https://artistanne.com/951/red-bamboo-watercolor-painting-chicago-holiday-art-show-woman-made-gallery/