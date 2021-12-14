Record Medicare Insurance Leads Generated By Association During Open Enrollment

A record number of Medicare insurance leads for agents were generated by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance during the just concluded Medicare Open Enrollment.

"The number of consumers utilizing the Association's national online directory grew significantly this year, states Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare advocacy organization. "I believe consumers faced commercial overload with the number of different ads and celebrity spokespersons encouraging them to call one source or another. At the end of the day, many wanted to find a local impartial expert who they could talk with."

Medicare Open Enrollment began October 15 and concluded December 7. During these few short weeks millions of Americans with Medicare Advantage coverage and stand-alone prescription drug plans have the opportunity to switch to better coverage for the coming year.

According to the Association, website traffic grew by 61 percent during the critical time period compared to the prior year. The vast majority were seeking local insurance agents that can be found using the national directory.

"We started seeing record website traffic in early October and it simply grew over time," Slome notes. The Association surveyed listed agents following the conclusion of Open Enrollment. "Agents told us the number of consumers finding them online grew compared to prior years," Slome acknowledged. "While not all agents reported leads, I was so pleased to hear how well the consumer service we provide worked for dedicated insurance professionals."

Individuals looking to learn more about Medicare insurance plan options and costs can utilize the Association's online directory to find local Medicare insurance agents. "The directory is free and completely private," Slome explains. "You get to see information on agents in your Zip Code without having to enter any personal data and worry about getting hundreds of unsolicited phone calls."

The Association has posted Medicare insurance agent testimonials received following Open Enrollment on its website. To read them go to www.medicaresupp.org/agent-center/find-medicare-supplement-agent-testimonials/.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of educated planning and supports insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions. For more information, visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org.