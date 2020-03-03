From: Vibrators.com --- Affordable Vibrators with Free Shipping. Detroit , MI Tuesday, March 03, 2020



Rechargeable, Quiet, Waterproof, And Body-safe Bullet Vibrator For Less Than $20 In the past, powerful, rechargeable vibes were really expensive, but that has recently changed. Vibrators.com, in partnership with one supplier, offers a great rechargeable, quiet, waterproof, and body-safe bullet vibrator for less than $20. It is really, really hard to beat this combination of usefulness, power, near silence, with a rechargeable battery at any price, let alone this one. Did we mention that Vibrators.com offer free shipping on any order, every day. https://vibrators.com/products/wireless-bullet-vibe From our extensive product description: We love the Wireless Bullet Vibe because it's got all the power and discretion of a high quality bullet vibrator in an ultra-small and ultra-affordable package! At only four inches long, you can take this vibe with you anywhere for intense clitoral pleasure on the go - including the bathtub or shower, since it's also waterproof! On top of that, it's wireless and rechargeable, taking the convenience to an even higher level Vibrators.com A Division of PriveCo

About Us Vibrators.com is run by PriveCo, the world's most private company. We operate a 15,000 square foot warehouse in Troy, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan. Everything we do is done in our warehouse—packing, shipping, billing, photography, video and customer service. We do everything in house to keep your order as secure as possible.



PriveCo is a small business that got its start in 1998. Throughout the years, we've grown tremendously, thanks in part to our private and efficient ordering process and our excellent customer service. Vibrators.com is just one of the handful of sites we run, one that we're exceptionally proud of. We realize that customers want to buy sex toys in the most private environment possible, and we are happy to offer that environment.



After twenty years operating Vibrators.com, we've made a big move to a new hosting provider. As a customer, you may have noticed changes to the appearance and functionality of the store, and you may continue to notice changes going forward. We are striving to make the site as streamlined and user-friendly as possible. What won't change is our exceptional privacy policy. We will remain as honest, hard-working and knowledgeable about our products. We will continue to offer the highest quality vibrators in a safe, professional environment. We will continue to adhere to our high standards against nudity and exploitation. At Vibrators.com, we seek to offer you sex aids that will improve your quality of life. We promise that every part of your experience will reflect our strong company values.



