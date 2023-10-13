Rebel Directors Cut reemerges at the Lumiere in Beverly Hills tomorrow night enlightening us one viewing at a time

This Saturday, October 14th, Rebel - The Director's Cut -will screen as a Movicorp classic feature will screen again at 9pm.

Remastered and presented as timely and every pleasing slice of history and a reflection on war, actions and reactions people undertook during the '70's to make life more meaningful, you can relive or discover a moment when someone or a generation chose a "Road less travelled" to find purpose in a violent and chaotic world. People are hurt or hurt others, communication falters, the Truth seems elusive, and best wishes go astray, but the New York scene, the jeans and panchos, and the rebel against the machine character reflects the antihero in all of us and the question of our time.

Whether or not you were alive during the Vietnam War era, whether you played in this film, or you saw it over overseas before it was remastered to return to American Screens, 30 years after its first release-you will find the subject, story and characters authentic, memorable, and capable of evoking pathos.

So do not miss an opportunity to bring friends and family tomorrow night to return to the past and to wonder about our shared future. You are invited by Robert Schnitzer the Director, co-writer, and producer, when he spoke at the Premiere's prescreening Q&A to risk your heart and see what touches and moves you. MC'd by Kathy Close, VP of Production for Oasis TV and Movicorp at the Rebel Premiere paraphrased her Schnitzer here "The most of important of all causes of our time, is world peace."

The nonprofit designated Premiere donations is World beyond war.org and MacGregor Reddy represented California and the national organization and its projects, initiatives, and mission as global charity worthy of donations year-round.

As a vintage antiwar, romantic thriller starring a young Sylvester Stallone, it will be represented by Movicorp at the Lumiere Cinema at the Music Hall Saturday night for a limited run. RSVP and reserve your tickets ahead and bring several friends. There was never a better moment to consider global peace through the mirror of Stallone's decisions and characters, choices, and stories of the cast.

The Lumiere screens the film at the Music Hall Theatre on 9036 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 if you dare attend this showing. This is a must see when a new release after 30 years, can return with a message for new generations.

With your help Movicorp will find a new audience and show Rebel every Saturday night in a Limited Engagement on Saturday as part of its ongoing streaming release plan with new footage from the Premiere Q&A with Hostess Kathy Close drawing out the purpose of the film from Mr. Schnitzer, the cast members and viewers who filled the Music Hall with another Hollywood Tradition, mentoring fans, writers, future actors, and future creatives. Get your tickets online tonight.

For more information, you can call 310-274-6860 or look on the Lumiere's website at www.LumiereCinemaLA.com to purchase your seat for the Schnitzer/Movicorp Directors Cut.



https://lumierecinemala.com/film-rebel-1973/

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

World Beyond War Benefit and Film Premiere press release:

www.vsnewsnetwork.com

Los Angeles media licensing and production and company:

www.movicorp.com

Lumiere Screenings and Tickets:



Lumiere Tickets for Screenings:



https://lumierecinemala.com/film-rebel-1973/

Clips of the film:

Preview on Drop Box:

www.dropbox.com/sci/fi/05lk0y2dynvnuj12d068a/Scenes-from-REBEL-Directors-Cur.mov?rikey=spp1he4xkw9hx41my2l8g9q8j&dl=0

Ticktok share this moment with friends:

https://www.tiktok.com/@movicorp/video/7286075342542916870?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

Resources about World beyond War: World Beyond War.org

Myth: War Is Inevitable - World BEYOND War

https://worldbeyondwar.org/no-more-weapons-shipments/





https://worldbeyondwar.org/palestine-like-much-of-the-world-needs-a-radical-change/





https://worldbeyondwar.org/horror-grief-and-urgent-advocacy/





https://worldbeyondwar.org/israels-9-11-is-a-slogan-to-rationalize-open-ended-killing-of-palestinian-civilians/





https://worldbeyondwar.org/david-swanson-and-david-gibbs-discuss-palestine-with-santita-jackson/

From the news to a new solution:

Not Ashamed of being Peacebuilders: is this another way suggested

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwe9qmN1uHY