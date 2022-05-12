Readers Applaud 'Hamburger Dreams' – The True Story of the Origin of the Hamburger – By Hamburger History Expert Chris Carosa

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Mendon, New York, May 12, 2022

Available Now in Time for "National Beef Month" (May) and "National Hamburger Day" (May 28)!





"It gives me delight to report Hamburger Dreams is both scrupulously researched and written with graceful style.



I could not put it down and finished it in a single sitting."

– Craig Shelton, James Beard Award Winning Chef,



Shelton Hospitality Group



Here's what readers are saying about Hamburger Dreams!





Abridged from Amazon reviews and Barnes & Noble reviews:

Mindy: Great Food History "This is a great read, easy to follow, and full of anecdotes. I got thru this book in two days and went back for more of the humorous stories that were all backed up with dates, times, weather, and geographical facts. In fact, when was the last time you read a book that had so many facts backing up the author's research- they had to include 17 pages of footnotes! Everybody needs to know the story of the hamburger our iconic American Sandwich and how it got started. Chris Carosa really nails it."

Leels: Strange, yet Captivating! "The lightness and touch of humor kept me reading, and the allure of such a strange mystery captivated my attention…The author uses basic 'who done it' methods, using old newspaper articles, human testimony, and historical facts to deduce the mystery down – taking us on the journey with him as I found myself trying to figure it out on my own before the author shared the answer."

DK: Captivating Finesse "The blend of fact with the genre of mystery is captured in this story of the origin of the hamburger… This is a book that you will pick up and not put down until you unravel the plot of 'whodunit'."

beckvalleybooks: a mystery that taxes the "old grey cells" as Poirot would say "The author identified the main culprits in the creation of the Hamburger and gives us a great insight into their entrepreneur selling and marketing skills around the traveling fairs, the ingenious use of the old wagons used in the civil war to turn them into Chuck Wagons. He teases all the way with little bits of information snippets and clues to help you make up your mind to see if you can come up with the name of the person who did invent the Hamburger… If you enjoy a little bit of a mystery that taxes the 'old grey cells' as Poirot would say, then this is a book for you."

Fee: Hamburger Dreams "…when I had the opportunity to read this book I couldn't wait to get my chops around the research the Chris Carosa has trawled through to give those who wonder an answer. I have to admit it was the strangest book I have read as I wasn't really sure what to expect, but you can clearly tell that Carosa did a ton of research which is evident throughout the book and annotated in a glossary at the end of the book."

MikiHope: This book of a culinary invention was actually written in a way that caught and kept my attention! "I have to admit this book of a culinary invention was actually written in a way that caught and kept my attention!… how do you ascertain who made the first hamburger and where–by using Sherlock Holmes methods of course, and with a LOT of 'fact-checking'! Each fact (numbered throughout the book) is annotated in the glossary in the back as to where the author found it. Admittedly I skipped that portion-there were a lot of them!! This author did his research."

Lynchburg Mama – Shelly: Who knew the history behind the hamburger could be so intriguing! "If you enjoy the culinary world, food, and a good in-depth research project, this is a great book to pick up!"



Would you like to Feed Your Curiosity?



Award-winning academic researcher and journalist Christopher Carosa extensively researched newspaper article archives, scoured published literature, and carefully parsed through dead men's tales. How "exhaustive" was Carosa's research? Hamburger Dreams contains more than 300 footnotes (305, to be exact). The New York Press Association's 2018 Better Newspaper Contest awarded Carosa Honorable Mention in the "Best News or Feature Series" category for the series of articles he wrote in the Mendon-Honeoye Falls-Lima Sentinel that form the basis for Hamburger Dreams.



In Hamburger Dreams, Carosa traces the history of the hamburger back in time to crack this case of the true hamburger origin story. He submits his findings in the same meticulous way a DA might present a final summation to the jury, ever careful to weave facts together in the riveting tradition of all great story-tellers.