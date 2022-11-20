Re-Inventing Me Opens Reveal Play Series This Tuesday

Author Esther Pearlman, author of 11 books including It's Not Easy Being a Woman and Looking on the Bright Side, Mostly, has written her first play - Re-Inventing Me.

On Tuesday, November 22, 7-9 PM Pacific, Esther will do a reading of the one-hour play as part of Soaring Solo Studios's. REVEAL series.

Here's a short description of the one-woman play::

Life in celebrity studded Santa Monica is a far cry from Southwest Los Angeles, where Esther grew up. She got there through Re-invention, from the Unconfident Child growing up poor, to the 27-Year College Student, to the Sexy Dancer Instructor, to the Chatty Extra, and more. What identities will stick? Hop on the roller coaster of Esther's life to find out.

We'd love for you to join us, enjoy Esther's journey, and give us your feedback at the end. Maybe you'll even get inspired to start writing your own solo play!

Esther is preparing the play for a Solo Play Festival in March, and is currently casting the part of Esther. If you know an actress who might be interested, invite her to attend or just write Co-Director Robin Quinn at robinkayquinn2@gmail.com to let her know.

Click the link below to RSVP and to learn more:

The reading is a donation-based event, so you can pay as little as $1 to attend. $10 is the suggested donation.

After the reading, you'll have a chance to give your feedback.

"It's been a lot of fun to do," said Esther, who is an artist as well as a writer. "I'd say it was a natural next step for me after so much other creative work. I'd like people to know what I've done over my life, to inspire them with what I have overcome, and to have them enjoy my humor."