Raymond Singer, Ph.D., FACPN. Psych Drugs and Homicide.

Raymond Singer, Ph.D., FACPN, is a Forensic Neuropsychologist, certified by the American Board of Professional Neuropsychology- Diplomat in Neuropsychology with Added Forensic Specialization, and an Applied Neurotoxicologist.

Dr. Singer has been an expert witness in toxic chemical litigation since 1983. Precedent-setting cases include the Viet Nam Veterans Agent Orange Litigation, Unanimous Federal Appeals Court decision cited over 400 times, Unanimous Ohio Supreme Court decision. Numerous criminal and capital murder cases.

His work in neurotoxicity and neuropsychology was cited by US Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2016. They reviewed work that he had accomplished in a death penalty case, where he had presented evidence that the convicted murderer had been accidentally poisoned as a child and young adult – and that the poisoning created neuropsychological conditions that made him susceptible to commit a violent crime later in life.

"This case sets a precedent for evaluating the true costs and effects of neurotoxic poisoning in our society. At times, industry carelessly pollutes our environment – as occurred in this case."

Singer has presented his findings at numerous professional conferences, most recently at the 131st Annual Convention of the American Psychological Association in Washington, DC (August 3-5, 2023).

Singer's upcoming presentation on November 6, 2024: Psychiatric drugs can precipitate neuropsychological predicates of homicide was accepted for a traditional poster presentation at the NAN 44th Annual Conference, JW Marriott (Griffin Hall) in Austin, TX. Poster Session A; Poster #146, 6:30-7:30 pm.

In 2019, Singer joined the National Toxic Encephalopathy Foundation (NTEF) as one of their expert advisors. The NTEF is a medical/enviro, 501c3 non-profit, dealing with endogenous chemicals that primarily impact the brain and central nervous system.

'Having Dr. Singer join us on this major health journey is second to none. His research is making waves among the many doctors not trained in neurotoxicology and the manifold and variegated effects of toxic substances on the human nervous system. Their lack of this education and experience does not benefit the many people suffering from neurotoxicity. The pharmaceutical industry needs to take notice of his research to prevent these tragedies", said Angel DeFazio, BSAT, BCNHP, President of the NTEF. 'Dr. Singer is a pioneer in his field, and his research and findings have even garnered the attention of the US Supreme Court.'

###