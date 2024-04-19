Railway Age Calls Whistle-Stop Politics ‘A Fun Read’

Friday, April 19, 2024

Following are excerpts from the review by Railway Age of Edward Segal's Whistle-Stop Politics: Campaign Trains and the Reporters Who Covered Them:

"Another bygone is the political campaign train…To an awaiting crowd, a smiling candidate delivered from the last car's observation platform a short, punchy, partisan oration.

"In a new book, Whistle-Stop Politics…one-time congressional aide Edward Segal captures the quintessential lore of this truly American invention.

"Segal escorts readers through the detailed planning and occasional gaffes attending political campaign trains whose inhabitants included speech writers, press relations staff, campaign aides, journalists and sometimes a brass band—the activity remindful of a traveling circus.

"In contrast to today's divisive politics of gloves-off, dark art savagery, Segal delivers in Whistle-Stop Politics a welcome respite, returning us to a gentler political era when better manners were more a rule than an exception. This is a fun read."

Frank N. Wilner



Capitol Hill Contributing Editor



Railway Age

About Edward Segal Edward Segal is the nation’s top expert on the history of campaign trains, and their impact of elections, politics, journalism, and culture. He is one of the few people who has planned a modern-day whistle-stop campaign train tour and served as a campaign manager, press secretary, and aide to Democratic and Republican presidential and congressional candidates.

For more information about the book, go to WhistleStopPolitics.com.