Rachel Kerr Schneider’s The Widow Chose Red? Wins Literary Titan Gold Book Award

Foreword by Patty Aubery, NY Times Bestselling Author of Chicken Soup for the Christian Soul

Dallas, TX—In a world where stories of survival and hope shine brightest, Rachel Kerr Schneider's memoir The Widow Chose Red? has earned the Literary Titan Gold Book Award for its unforgettable portrayal of one woman's journey through grief.

With a moving foreword by New York Times bestselling author Patty Aubery of Chicken Soup for the Christian Soul, this book has captured the hearts of readers and critics alike. The Literary Titan Gold Book Award honors works that leave a lasting impact, and Schneider's raw, honest storytelling does just that. From the depths of loss to the heights of healing, The Widow Chose Red? is a testament to the power of the human spirit. "Sharing my story has been a journey of its own," Schneider said. "This award is a reminder that our stories can connect and uplift others."

Rachel's husband, John, was diagnosed with ALS, a terminal neurodegenerative disease also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. In her memoir, Rachel recounts the emotional, spiritual, and practical challenges of caregiving, parenting, and grieving, all while clinging to her faith.

A Memoir That Moves and Mobilizes

The Widow Chose Red? is more than a memoir, it's a call to awareness. With raw honesty and spiritual depth, Rachel invites readers into her journey of caregiving, grief, and grace. Her story is interwoven with journal entries, moments of humor, and reflections on faith that offer comfort and courage to others walking similar paths.

"Rachel doesn't shy away from the hard parts," writes Patty Aubery, NYT bestselling author of Chicken Soup for the Christian Soul. "She lets you into her moments of fear, sadness, and uncertainty—but what makes her story so powerful is how she responded."

"Rachel's searing personal memoir The Widow Chose Red? is full of life lessons, along with a compelling journey of her husband's battle with ALS and her life beyond it. It combines faith, hope, and humor to teach that there is a way to find light amid life's darkest tunnels."—John Kelly, Detroit Free Press

In simple terms, ALS (also called Lou Gehrig's Disease) causes the muscles to break down until they lose functionality, and ultimately, death. Rachel makes this journey while raising young children, running the home, planning for an uncertain financial future, managing medical treatments, welcoming hospice, and accepting the help of supportive friends and relatives. It is challenging to remain Christ-like while living in a cloud of chaos. There's never enough time to breathe, to sleep, to eat, to relax, to pray, or to take a bath. However, there's plenty of time to suffer. On a very personal level, Rachel shares how she accesses her reservoir of faith to cope with heartache, hopelessness, and hurt.

"Rachel Kerr Schneider places before the public this sensitive, entertaining, compassionate, and yes, humorous memoir and spiritual guide, and in doing so, provides support for those encountering tragedy—words and thoughts to cope."—Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-Stars

The Widow Chose Red? My Journey with Jesus, John, and ALS, ISBN (Paperback) 978-1-966561-10-1, ISBN (Hardcover) 978-1-966561-11-8, ISBN (eBook) 978-1-966561-12-5, and soon an audiobook, Rachel Kerr Schneider, 2025. On the last pages of the book, it features a QR code which directs readers to the author's website and video podcast with helpful information about ALS and resources. Available on Amazon.

About Rachel Kerr Schneider

Since her husband died in 2011, Rachel's faith continues to be challenged by widowhood, single parenting, a son with an addiction, relocation, relationships—a new husband, after ten years of long-distance dating, bonus mom to four girls who lost their mom to breast cancer, and becoming a Yaya, unexpectedly. Through it all, her reliance on and relationship with Jesus has given her the resilience that only the supernatural power of the Holy Spirit can provide. Her mission is to remind women that they do, in fact, possess a super-power of their own in the form of the Holy Spirit which lives and breathes in each one of us.

Rachel is a member of the National Association for Christian Women Entrepreneurs and BRI Talks. She enjoys travel, which is good, since her parents live in Melbourne, Australia. She is a graduate of Cottey College and holds a B.B.A. from Southern Methodist University. A southern gal at heart, she currently calls the Dallas area home.

On a professional level, Rachel created Spirited Prosperity to provide support, encouragement, and inspiration for women seeking to grow their faith, with a special emphasis on their relationship with the Holy Spirit. Her work has included personal training with Patty Aubery, co-author of Chicken Soup for the Christian Woman's Soul, and Jack Canfield, co-creator of Chicken Soup for the Soul series, Ignite with Lisa Nichols, John Tesh's All Access Coaching, and Platform with Michael Hyatt. As a Senior Regional Vice President for PartyLite, she was a contributing author to the bestseller Build It Big and has trained and spoken with hundreds of women. Proceeds to benefit the Live Like Lou Foundation. Visit Rachel's website at www.SpiritedProsperity.com

