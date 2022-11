Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Liza Amlani of Retail Strategy Group will be presenting at the 8th annual Accessories Council Business Workshop. She will be in conversation on stage with Tony Drockton, Founder and Chief Cheerleader at Hammitt.

Liza's topic of discussion is titled "Don't Stop Believing - 5 Principles of Product Success." Attendees will benefit from Liza's thought leadership on accelerating speed to market, increasing profitability, and delighting customers.

Event details are as follows:

When: 8:00am - 4:30pm | Nov. 10, 2022

Where: Hearst Tower, 3rd Floor Auditorium | 300 W 57th | New York City

More information can be found at https://accessoriescouncil.org/business-workshop.