Friday, November 4, 2022

Retail Strategy Group is partnering with Retail Systems Research (RSR) to produce the 2022 Merchandising Benchmark Report.

The report touches on important themes including:

Incorporating consumer feedback into the product creation process.

Digital transformation.

Barriers impeding the evolution of merchandising strategy.

Steve Rowen, Managing Partner at RSR, says "We couldn't be more excited than we are partnering with Retail Strategy Group on our upcoming 2022 Merchandising Benchmark Report." It's a topic we've been studying every year since our inception in 2007, and to have Retail Strategy Group partnering with us to craft the questions and analyze the findings is guaranteed to help make it an absolutely fascinating report."

The report is slated for release in mid-December 2022.

About RSR - Our goal is to help retailers make more strategic decisions about the role of information technology in their enterprise, and to help solution providers better meet those needs. In other words, we provide market intelligence to foster better communication between those who have solutions and those who need them.