RETHINK Retail Recognizes Liza Amlani as one of the Top Retail Experts of 2024!

Retail Strategy Group is proud to announce that Liza Amlani, Principal and Co-Founder, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Top Retail Experts award by RETHINK Retail. Discover more about this honor at (https://rethink.industries/top-retail-experts-2024/). This accolade is a testament to Liza's significant role in steering the retail industry's future.

Chosen from an impressive roster of over 400 nominees, Liza joins an elite group of retail visionaries and leaders. This recognition is a celebration of Liza's innovative approaches, influential insights, and pivotal role in driving transformative change in the retail world.

To explore more about Liza's influence in retail, please visit www.retailstrategygroup.com and www.themerchantlife.com.

About RETHINK Retail

Global retail media leader RETHINK Retail is a source of comprehensive news, analysis and insights for the retail industry. For more information, visit www.rethink.industries.