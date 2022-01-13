CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816

Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

Date; January 13, 2022

Denver CO - Caregiving expert Pamela D. Wilson answers questions caregivers ask. Weekly videos on YouTube and Facebook respond to questions about a wide range of caregiving situations, including this week's question, How Do You Die From Alzheimer's?

Wilson began creating informational videos for family caregivers in early 2019 on her website and Facebook Channel. As interest from family caregivers grew, she expanded the videos to YouTube and Vimeo.

Caregivers communicate and ask Wilson questions on her social media channels and Facebook support group, The Caregiving Trap, named after her book. In addition, Wilson offers telephone and online consultations to support caregivers throughout the United States.

According to Wilson, "many caregivers have good intentions but don't realize how needs and time commitments build up when working and trying to care for aging parents or a spouse. Additionally, family culture and expectations add additional pressure to be the perfect caregiver."

With time limitations today, caregivers seek information in ways that are easy to access that include video, Livestream caregiver events, and online caregiver webinar courses."

Questions Caregivers Ask: How Do You Die From Alzheimer's?

This week's video is about the sensitive topic of death from Alzheimer's disease. Death, in general, is not a topic regularly discussed in society. Caregivers of persons with Alzheimer's or dementia often care for many years, not knowing what happens at the end of life. Fear often exists about doing the wrong thing or witnessing a loved one die in pain.

In this week's video, Wilson shares her experience as a court-appointed guardian, agent under a power of attorney, and care manager for over twenty years who managed the care of persons with memory loss. She offers easy-to-understand explanations of how memory loss can occur, health issues common in aging adults, and what end of life can look like for persons with Alzheimer's disease. Also discussed is the importance of investigating palliative and hospice care before the need arises.

Consumers Facing Healthcare Challenges Need a Voice and a Trusted Advisor

Wilson supports family caregivers, groups, and corporations worldwide by offering education for caregivers about managing, planning, and navigating health and aging issues. More about Wilson's online courses for elderly care, individual elder care consultations, caregiver support, webinars, speaking engagements, and brand collaborations are on her website www.pameladwilson.com.

Pamela may also be contacted at +1 303-810-1816 or through the contact Me page on her website.

