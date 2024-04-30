Quantum Physics &

Books by Marilyn L. Redmond, BA. ABH, IBRT

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWRRtgNLCz0

Marilyn L. Redmond is an international award winning writer and award winning poet. Her writing includes information and tools that support growth and development for healthy, happy lives in prosperity. She offers her experience and wisdom from many years of searching. In addition to her printed books, she has many eBooks available, which are all on Amazon. Also, her writing has been published in magazines, newspapers, news releases, 6 anthologies and on the internet. .

What People Are Saying About Marilyn and Her Work!

Brilliant, profound, and to the point. This little book is a classic and will be read long after she is gone. I love how she writes. Now that a couple of years have passed since we broke through 2012..it is even more significant. Don't underestimate this book. It haunts you over time, as the truth of the message becomes more and more revealed. Linda Schiller-Hanna, founder, Natural Psychic School of Metaphysics; Founder, Angel Love Healing Center; Speaker, Edgar Cayce's ARE Intuition Trainer

This little book is priceless. I found it to be one of the most valuable works I have every read. I felt Marilyn Redmond speaking from her heart to mine about things she must have experienced because her book has "the ring of truth" which makes reading it like listening to a wise friend tell you things you've been searching for all your life.

I recommend that everyone who wants to live a more loving and honest life read this book, not just once, but really study it and as far as possible, commit it to memory and use it to begin living at a higher level. Lachlan Mitchell, Coexisting Disorder Coordinator, Bathurst Community Corrections Service, Australia

I found this book very enlightening and helpful in many ways. There is an explanation for questions about the shift from third dimension through fourth and into the fifth. Choosing to replace fear with LOVE, the highest vibration. And protecting our beautiful planet. Honoring nature. I highly recommend this book for clarity and much needed guidance to save our planet, thus ourselves. Jeannie Anderson, Reiki Master

It was truly inspirational and put a smile on my face. What a superbly wonderful book, beautifully written, composed and the message is pure and uplifting. Thank you for allowing me to work on this. Louise Atherton, editor of her book

In the video interview, Marilyn shares about understanding the energy in your life as defined by Tesla. With a higher frequency, you can attract your inheritance and birthright from the universe. Marilyn then describes each of her books. Roses Have Thorns describes her early path through poetry. It is available by contacting her at angelicasgifts6@outlook.com.

Paradigm Busters, is the ultimate "how to" book for finding "the real you" and moving into a love based life. Finding Reality Beyond Fear follows Paradigm Busters. It offers slogans for maintaining a mature life and in addition, the information for you to move into Christ Consciousness.

The Real Meaning of 2012 is information from Saint Germaine explaining the different dimensions of energy. Her latest book is A Spark of Truth, which reveals the beginning of the fear and oppression in our lives and how that affects our lives today. https://www.amazon.com/Spark-Truth-Rev-Marilyn-Redmond/dp/0944851630

Her message is we are returning to the love within which we are created. We are on the path to maturity and becoming our true selves. Each book has simple terms for describing information and tools for growth that work. We can leave the past problems and difficulties behind for living in the moment which is called "The Gift".

Marilyn has 11 books on Amazon, 195 videos on YouTubes, and writes two monthly columns, brings spiritual growth through her books that are sent internationally to prisons. She is included in "Who's Who in America and Manchester's Who's Who for Professionals and Executive. In addition, Marilyn has produced and hosted two radio shows.

Check out her website, https://www.angelicasgifts.com /

Books: at https://www.amazon.com/Marilyn-Redmond/e/B0069WIKDC

Barnes and Nobel https://www.barnesandnoble.com/s/Marilyn+Redmond?_requestid=16065424

195 videos on You Tube at https://www.youtube.com/user/puyallup98372

Blog at http://marilynredmondbooks.blogspot.com./