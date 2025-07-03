Bookpleasures.com welcomes as our guest. David Bruce OBE, a renowned British entrepreneur, master brewer, and philanthropist whose career has spanned nearly five decades of innovation and adventure in the brewing industry.

Best known as the founder of Bruce's Brewery and the iconic Firkin pubs, David revolutionized the UK beer scene in 1979 by opening London's first pub in a century to brew its own beer.

His entrepreneurial spirit led him to co-found and invest in multiple craft breweries and pub companies, including the popular Slug & Lettuce chain.

Beyond business, David's commitment to giving back is evident through The Bruce Trust and The Bruce Foundation, which provide holidays for disabled and disadvantaged individuals.

Honoured with an OBE in 2021 for his charitable work, David shares his extraordinary journey, business insights, and colourful stories in his memoir, The Firkin Saga: Brewing up entrepreneurial adventures and pioneering tales with the Prince of Ales, published July 3, 2025.

Good day David and thanks for taking part in our interview.

Norm: What inspired you to write "The Firkin Saga" at this stage in your career? Was there a particular moment or story that convinced you your journey needed to be shared now?

David: I first started thinking about recounting my experiences in starting, developing and operating Bruce's Brewery and the Firkin pubs soon after selling them in 1988. However, that was also the year that I created The Bruce Charitable Trust, in order to provide holidays for disabled, disadvantaged or elderly people on specially designed, purpose-built, wide-beam canal boats.

That whole new charitable venture was incredibly time-consuming to research, develop and operate so I had to devote all my time to it, which meant that I never finished writing about my Firkin experiences.

This was further compounded by the fact that, after setting up my charity, I then found I was missing my entrepreneurial business life so started and/or invested in innumerable new ventures across the world which meant that I was too busy to even think about returning to writing about my first business success story.

It was only after selling the last of my craft-breweries in America and my latest pub chains in England during the past few years that I decided that I had the time to write about my roller-coaster, helter-skelter, entrepreneurial escapades, especially as I don't know anyone else in the world who has enjoyed such an unusual, fun career.

Norm: The Firkin pubs became iconic in the UK—what do you think made them so special and memorable? Did you anticipate their popularity among students and beer lovers, or was it a surprise?

David: It is important to remember that I only started the Firkin pubs in order to never have a boss ever again and also to get myself off the dole.

Whilst unemployed for the umpteenth time, I became determined to start my own business but it was only when I ventured down into the cellar of a closed-down wreck of a pub that I had the flash of divine inspiration to start a brewery. Luckily, my training and experience so far had been in brewing and operating pubs, so I did at least know what I was doing!

Having no personal money at all, the whole development was financed by debt so it had to be done on a shoestring budget of £20,000. I decided to make this new venture exactly what I wanted a pub to look and feel like and to ensure that my beer was delicious.

Somehow, from day one, the public endorsed everything I had hoped to achieve, and we were rammed from then on, especially with beer lovers and students.

A few years later, a director of a big brewery said that he thought the reason for my success was "the professional standard of amateurism which pervades my business"!

Norm: Your book is filled with humour and irreverence. How important was it for you to capture that tone in your writing? Were there any stories you found too outrageous or risky to include?

David: All my life, I have always tried to see the funny side of things, even during the bad times, of which there were many!

Trying to help people relax, smile and enjoy themselves is of paramount importance to me and became an important part of my Firkin ethos. This led to the creation of the Firkin Club which united my innumerable, loyal customers, the use of slogans, e.g. "For Fox Sake buy me a Firkin Pint!" and my excruciatingly, appalling puns.

Inevitably, all that bonkers stuff would come out naturally in my writing! Most of my anecdotes and experiences feature in the book but a few notable ones have been (sadly!) deleted by my editors, fearing that I might be sued by those whom I had originally named and shamed…!

Norm: You defied industry Norms by opening London's first brewpub in a century. What gave you the confidence to take that risk? How did you handle the skepticism or resistance from the industry at the time?

David: After becoming unemployed all too often and hating having a boss, I stumbled upon the opportunity to start my own brewery. Following that initial flash of inspiration, I became absolutely determined to bring my dreams to fruition, regardless of all the obstacles I had to overcome along the way as a pioneer. Somehow, I never doubted that I would eventually succeed so I was passionately confident and determined to do so.

Also, I wanted to prove my many critics wrong:

The city brewing analyst who wrote on my business plan: "This project has absolutely no chance of succeeding, I suggest you abandon it immediately!".

The bank manager who said: "If it's that good an idea, why hasn't somebody else thought of it?!".





I was a determined, driven man with the absolute conviction and confidence that somehow I would succeed against all the odds. If I didn't, then I would not only have a failed business but also I would lose my home which the bank would sell to recover its loans.

Norm: The book covers both your triumphs and setbacks. Which setback taught you the most valuable lesson, and what was it? How did that lesson shape your approach to future ventures?

David: My biggest failure was Honeypot Inns which was a 50:50 joint venture with Brakspear's Brewery. The chemistry between us was all negative and gloomy and there was no synergy, friendship, fun or rapport.

Stupidly, I invested another £100,000 on top of my initial £250,000 investment when I should really have packed it all in. In the end, I lost £349,999 in just over a year(!) and vowed never again to get involved with projects where the chemistry just wasn't right, and where I wasn't in control of the equity, i.e. no more joint ventures!

Norm: Many chapters feature colourful anecdotes—from pub brawls to boardroom battles. Is there one story that stands out as your favourite? Did writing about these moments change how you remember or feel about them?

David: There are so many incidents and events, both brilliant and horrific, that they all just merge into one great, big, unbelievable melting pot.

When I was recalling many of them whilst writing my book, I would often wake up at 3am and fret about how on earth I either created or survived any of them. No-one I know has had such enjoyment, or indeed the ups and downs, as I have experienced during my entrepreneurial adventures.

Norm: You've invested in breweries and pub companies internationally. What differences have you noticed between the UK and US craft beer scenes? Are there any business practices or trends you wish would cross over between the two markets?

David: When I first visited America in 1982 there were only 4 craft-breweries and now there are over 10,000! American craft-brewers were immediately more innovative than me and my other small brewers back in the UK. Americans would research interesting beer types often by tracing their roots back into European beer styles whereas the English brewers (including me!) would initially just stick to producing bitter, mild, porter etc. Only recently have English craft-brewers become more adventurous and have followed the American influence on beer styles.

Norm: The book offers practical business lessons. Which lesson do you hope readers will remember most? How can aspiring entrepreneurs apply this lesson in today's business climate?

David: My whole entrepreneurial life seems to have been learning lessons non-stop, usually the hard way, so it was difficult to only list 10 in the book. However, these are my absolute key ones:

Be brave, ambitious and determined

Follow your instincts and ignore the experts and prophets of doom

Seize every opportunity

Delegate to your team and build a trusted support network

Control the cash from day one

Inspire and educate others and put something back into your community

Look after yourself, family and friends and savour the special moments, which more than make up for the bad experiences.

Norm: Your philanthropic work is a significant part of your legacy. How did your business success influence your approach to charity? What achievement with The Bruce Trust or The Bruce Foundation are you most proud of?

David: Starting my charity was just as difficult and hard work as starting my first business. Bureaucrats and jobsworths did their usual best to hinder and stifle enterprise. If I had not learnt so many lessons in business, I don't think I would have succeeded in creating my charity.

I am delighted that by selling the Firkin pubs, I was able to create my own charity and pay for its first boat in 1989. Since then, over 30,000 people with special needs, together with their carers, have enjoyed holidays on the Kennet & Avon Canal. Also, as I'm not getting any younger(!), I have secured the future of the Bruce Boats by donating them (£600,000 worth at cost!) to the Kennet & Avon Canal Trust, of which I am a former President.

Norm: You've described learning "the hard way" in several situations. Can you share an example where things didn't go as planned? Looking back, would you have done anything differently?

David: There were inevitably loads of major and minor hiccups along the way but, even with hindsight, I'd just put them all down to "stuff happens" when one is a pioneer building a business and taking on the establishment with no personal financial resources at all. One can't be a provocateur and a disrupter without taking a few knocks along the way!

However, my biggest regret was the Honeypot Inns 50:50 joint venture; the chemistry wasn't right from the start, their approach to business was very different from mine, and I should have got out much sooner than I did! It was a lesson well-learned.

Norm: The brewing industry has changed dramatically since you started. What excites you most about its current direction? Are there any trends you're skeptical about or wish would return?

David: Since Covid, there is absolutely nothing that excites me about the brewing and pub industries! I am just so lucky to have been around during the good times and for getting out before the current hard times for both craft-brewers and the whole hospitality industry.

Norm: Where can our readers find out more about you and The Firkin Saga: Brewing up entrepreneurial adventures and pioneering tales with the Prince of Ales, published July 3, 2025.

David: On my WEBSITE:

Norm: As we end our interview, you've worked with a wide range of people, from brewers to bureaucrats. Who had the biggest impact on your journey? Is there anyone you wish you'd worked with, but didn't get the chance?

David:

My wife, Louise, who has put up with me and my entrepreneurial adventures for over 52 years

My executive PA, Danese Rudd, who has worked with me for 36 years and was the Administrator of my Trust for 22 years

Clive Watson, with whom I teamed up following my Honeypot Inns debacle 25 years ago. Clive and I subsequently co-founded several new pub companies, two of which were sold for £93m and £162m respectively.

There is no-one I wished I had worked with other than the three above.

Norm: Thanks once again and good luck with all of your endeavors





