Psychology of Terrorists - Profiling & CounterAction

Clinical & Forensic Psychologist author, Dr. Raymond H. Hamden, made professionally practical contributions in the Forensic Sciences. Psychology of Terrorists: Profiling and CounterAction

[Taylor & Francis Publishing, CRC Press, 2018 November] and A Dysfunctional Nation and Its People: Becoming Functional [workshop in Political Psychology]

Actual direct face-to-face interventions that very few professionals have done to get the truth about terrorists mind set, and their influences on families and community

Identified 4-types of Terrorists and Coined the term "Retributional Terrorists" which was based on clinical and forensic intercessions

Developed the 3-Is to identity the ethno-geographic Religious and Political types vs general criminals

Rapport-Based Intervention, not interrogation or interviewing, leads to the better CounterAction in most cases

The intervention approach had added value with introducing the psychoanalytic understanding of defensive mechanisms as the basis for discovery when seeking the truth from the accused. The response was excellent in opening a flood gate emotions and information shared with this non-judgmental connection.

Psychology consultation practice in Washington DC included assessing and profiling coupled with Political Psychology consultations with various nations and their war time players lead to the differences between criminal mind and the terrorist mind.

1986 Visiting Fellow at the Center for International Development and Conflict Management, University of Maryland [College Park]. Met and concurred with global range of scholars to assess and evaluate the various components of fundamentalism and hostage situations, the beginning of evidence based research on the Retributional Terrorist: type 4.

Presenting before the US Senate Caucus on Terrorism and writing in the US House of Representative Committee on the Middle East were the launch to consulting in the areas of Political Psychology and later training in Forensic Psychology.

The Foundation For International Human Relations, Washington, DC based