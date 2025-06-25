Psychologist and Author Dr. Patricia Farrell Releases Bold New Collection: Unfiltered Again

Dr. Patricia Farrell, noted psychologist, mental health advocate, and accomplished author, announces the release of her latest book, Unfiltered Again, now available in multiple formats including eBook, paperback, and audiobook. The book is currently featured on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FBLGWPCF and across various online platforms, including Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and others worldwide.

Following the success of her original Unfiltered collection, Dr. Farrell returns with a fresh, insightful, and provocative volume that continues her signature exploration of human behavior, personal reflection, and candid storytelling. Unfiltered Again delivers a deeply resonant blend of essays and narratives that challenge, inspire, and speak directly to readers seeking authentic voices in a filtered world.

"The world has never needed honesty more than it does now," says Dr. Farrell. "This book is my invitation to readers to think critically, feel deeply, and engage with their lives—unfiltered."

In addition to print and digital editions, Unfiltered Again is now available as an audiobook and on Audible.com for just $10, offering listeners the opportunity to experience Dr. Farrell's voice and perspective wherever they are—whether on a walk, during a commute, or in quiet moments of reflection.

Dr. Farrell's credentials include appearances on The Today Show, The View, Anderson Cooper 360, and numerous other national platforms. With a career grounded in clinical expertise and a passion for accessible communication, she continues to reach wide audiences through her writing, media appearances, and public advocacy for mental health awareness.

Unfiltered Again is a must-read for those who appreciate truth, vulnerability, and thoughtful observation—delivered with wit, clarity, and emotional resonance.