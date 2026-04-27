Psychologist Dr. Patricia A. Farrell Shows How the Outdoors Can Heal

NEW YORK, NY — April 27, 2026 — Licensed clinical psychologist and bestselling author Dr. Patricia A. Farrell has a simple message for anyone who's been feeling stressed, down, anxious, or just worn out: get outside. Her brand-new book, GET OUT! A Shrink's Guide to Using the Great Outdoors as Therapy, launches April 28, 2026, on Amazon in both e-book and paperback formats, and as an e-book through the Draft2Digital network of retailers and in libraries.

This isn't a book about hiking trails or camping gear. It's about something most of us already have access to but rarely think to use on purpose: the natural world right outside our door. Dr. Farrell draws on decades of clinical work and a deep body of scientific research to explain exactly why spending time in nature does what doctors, therapists, and prescriptions sometimes can't do alone. And she explains it in plain, everyday language that anyone can understand and act on right away.

"For years, the research has been sitting in medical journals while the rest of us kept wondering why something felt missing," says Dr. Farrell. "Stress hormones drop. Blood pressure falls. The part of the brain linked to depression and anxious overthinking goes quiet—and all of this can happen in as little as twenty to thirty minutes outdoors. People deserve to know that."

Across ten focused, jargon-free chapters, GET OUT! covers the full picture of what nature does to the human body and mind:

• Why going outside actually works—and what the science says

• How outdoor scents affect your mood, stress levels, and immune system

• Why water—oceans, rivers, even a fountain—changes the way the brain feels

• What sunlight does to your brain chemistry, your sleep, and your sense of well-being

• The science behind "green exercise" and why moving your body outside is different from moving it indoors

• How natural sounds calm the nervous system in ways silence can't

• Why time in nature helps fight loneliness and rebuilds human connection

• What to do when you genuinely can't get outside—and how to still get the benefits

• How to build an outdoor habit that actually sticks

• How to put everything together into a personal plan you can start this week

The book also includes an extensive appendix packed with professional resources so readers can explore any topic further on their own terms—whether they want to learn more about the science, find local programs, or connect with practitioners who work at the intersection of nature and health.

No Jargon. No Gatekeeping. Just What Works.

Dr. Farrell wrote this book for ordinary people, not professionals. There's no clinical terminology, no dense theory, and no assumption that readers have any background in psychology or medicine. The writing is direct, warm, and practical—exactly the kind of honest conversation a trusted therapist might have with you in private.

"I've spent years in a clinical setting," Dr. Farrell says. "I know what medication and therapy can do, and I believe in both. But for most people, the outdoors has been sitting there like an unopened gift. This book is about finally opening it."

Reviews:

Dr. Allan Frances, renowned psychiatrist, currently Professor and Chairman Emeritus of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Duke University School of Medicine.

"Nature is a great healer of psychiatric problems—bringing joy, inspiring hope, providing meaning, reversing demoralization. And Nature is everywhere if only we pay attention to it. This book combines inspiration, wisdom, and good practical advice."

Gil Bashe, Chair Globalhealth and Purpose, FINN Partners and Editor-in-Chief, Medika Life

"Get Out" is a brilliant, expansive work that gets us out of our heads. Dr. Patricia Farrell, a seasoned psychologist, knows we are flesh and blood, thoughts and feelings. Her wisdom helps readers recognize that emotional and physical healing calls for a multi-sensory life approach. Get Out is a perfect personal guide for life's earth, wind, and fire journey."

About the Author

Dr. Patricia A. Farrell is a licensed psychologist, media commentator, and prolific author. She has written widely in the self-help genre and is the creator of The Pocket Companion Series, a collection of accessible mental health guides for everyday readers. She also writes fiction—flash fiction and novellas—under the pen name P.A. Farrell. Her work reaches readers across all backgrounds, always with the same goal: clear, honest, useful information that doesn't require a medical degree to understand.

Publication Details

Title: GET OUT! A Shrink's Guide to Using the Great Outdoors as Therapy

Author: Dr. Patricia A. Farrell

Publication Date: April 28, 2026

Formats: E-book and Paperback (Amazon); E-book (Draft2Digital network)

Availability: Amazon.com and major e-book retailers via Draft2Digital and libraries