Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Prowly Public Realations Software
Text
Prowly Public Realations Software
From:
Radio Tour --- Direct Booking With Radio Talk Shows and Blogs Radio Tour --- Direct Booking With Radio Talk Shows and Blogs
Greensboro, NC
Friday, November 15, 2024

 

All-in-one PR Software.

Pitch the right journalists now!



Prowly is a public relations management platform for growth-focused professionals who want to enhance their organic visibility and storytelling through earned media. From finding contacts, creating pitches, comprehensive engagement analytics, media monitoring and delivering reports to clients and stakeholders, Prowly blends creative spirits with industry-relevant technology through personalization features, custom recommendations and actionable insights based on concrete data.

Prowly, https://prowly.com

Pickup Short URL to Share
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Mitchell Davis
Group: Broadcast Interview Source
Dateline: Greensboro, NC United States
Direct Phone: 202-333-5000
Jump To Radio Tour --- Direct Booking With Radio Talk Shows and Blogs Jump To Radio Tour --- Direct Booking With Radio Talk Shows and Blogs
Contact Click to Contact
Other experts on these topics
No records found.