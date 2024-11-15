Prowly Public Realations Software

Friday, November 15, 2024

All-in-one PR Software.



Pitch the right journalists now!





Prowly is a public relations management platform for growth-focused professionals who want to enhance their organic visibility and storytelling through earned media. From finding contacts, creating pitches, comprehensive engagement analytics, media monitoring and delivering reports to clients and stakeholders, Prowly blends creative spirits with industry-relevant technology through personalization features, custom recommendations and actionable insights based on concrete data.



Prowly, https://prowly.com



