Protect Seniors, Especially Those with Dementia, from UFO Media News

Long-term care planning expert says nonstop coverage of newly released Pentagon files may increase anxiety and confusion among some seniors.

Following extensive national media coverage surrounding the Pentagon's May 2026 release of decades-old Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) records, nationally recognized long-term care planning expert Matt McCann, CLTC, is encouraging families and care providers to pay attention to how the news may affect older adults, particularly those living with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) or dementia.

The release of military reports, photographs, and eyewitness accounts has generated widespread public interest. For some older adults, however, the constant discussion across television, radio, podcasts, and social media may trigger anxiety, confusion, or emotional distress.

"Many older adults grew up during the Cold War era, when stories about Roswell, government secrecy, and flying saucers were a regular part of popular culture," said McCann.

"For some seniors, especially those experiencing memory loss or cognitive decline, today's nonstop media coverage can blur the line between speculation and fact and create genuine feelings of uncertainty or fear." — Matt McCann, CLTC.

McCann, who has spent nearly three decades helping families prepare for aging and long-term care challenges, says caregivers should be alert to behavioral changes that may be linked to overwhelming news coverage.

"Family members and professional caregivers should pay close attention to signs of increased anxiety or confusion," McCann said.

"These may include sleep disturbances, repetitive questions, withdrawal from social activities, agitation, changes in appetite, or disruptions in established routines." — Matt McCann, CLTC.

Experts in dementia care often recommend maintaining familiar routines and limiting exposure to potentially upsetting news content when it appears to increase confusion or distress.

McCann suggests several practical strategies for families and caregivers:

• Limit continuous exposure to 24-hour news coverage.

• Maintain consistent daily routines and schedules.

• Offer reassurance without dismissing concerns.

• Encourage participation in enjoyable and familiar activities.

• Redirect conversations when topics appear to cause distress.

• Monitor for changes in mood, behavior, or sleep patterns.

"Curiosity about the unknown can be healthy and engaging," McCann said. "However, older adults living with cognitive challenges may require additional support when highly publicized stories dominate the news cycle. The goal is to respect their feelings while helping them remain grounded and comfortable."

McCann notes that any significant behavioral changes should be discussed with healthcare professionals, particularly for individuals already diagnosed with dementia or other cognitive disorders.

Beyond the headlines, he says families should remain focused on broader aging and caregiving needs.

"Whether the news is about politics, world events, or unexplained phenomena, the reality is that millions of families are facing the challenges of aging, caregiving, and long-term care every day," McCann said.

McCann advises that if your loved one had the foresight to purchase Long-Term Care Insurance when they were younger, you shouldn't hesitate to use those benefits.

LTC Insurance is typically integrated into a comprehensive retirement plan well before retirement, with most people purchasing a policy between the ages of 47 and 67. According to McCann, waiting for a family crisis to hit is the worst time to start thinking about long-term care.

"Most people tell me they expected Long-Term Care Insurance to be much more expensive," McCann said.

"When they are able to compare the top-rated insurance companies and design an appropriate plan, they find that a policy is easily affordable. It gives them peace of mind and asset protection as they approach retirement." — Matt McCann, CLTC.

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About Matt McCann, CLTC

Matt McCann, CLTC, is a nationally recognized long-term care planning specialist with nearly 30 years of experience helping individuals and families prepare for future extended care needs. Licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, McCann represents leading Long-Term Care Insurance providers.

Through an innovative, no-pressure process, McCann allows clients to consult by phone while viewing his computer screen — ensuring a simple, convenient, and transparent experience.

You can get free and accurate quotes from all the top companies — plus professional recommendations — by visiting Free and Accurate LTC Insurance Quotes.

Media Availability

McCann is a frequent media guest and speaker on issues related to aging, caregiving, retirement planning, health, and long-term care.

Contact McCann through his website for information.