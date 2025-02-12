Professional Caregivers Enhance Comfort and Independence at Home

Long-term care is not confined to nursing homes; it encompasses services prioritizing control and independence, with most care delivered at home or in assisted living settings.

Matt McCann, a leading expert on long-term care planning, says many people he speaks with think long-term care is about nursing homes. Yet, most long-term care is provided at home or in assisted living facilities that can provide a better quality of life for the care recipient.

"Professional caregivers play a pivotal role by providing personalized assistance that enables the care recipient to maintain their routines and autonomy within the comfort of their own homes. This gives them a better quality of life."

Family members, often daughters, frequently assume caregiving responsibilities when no other options are available. However, the physical and emotional demands of caregiving can be overwhelming.

"Professional caregivers and quality long-term care facilities like assisted living, alleviate this stress by offering expert support for your loved one's needs."

Services may include assistance with daily activities, medication management, and transportation to appointments, all aimed at enhancing the quality of life.

By engaging professional caregivers and thoughtfully planning for long-term care, loved ones can enjoy greater independence and comfort, all within the familiar surroundings of their own homes or in a social, less institutional environment of an assisted living facility.

McCann says that if a loved one needs extended care, your family can find qualified caregivers by using the LTC News Caregiver Directory. It is a comprehensive resource featuring a vast database of caregivers, home health agencies, adult day care centers, and senior communities. This tool simplifies the search for quality care, allowing your family to make informed decisions.

Find Quality Long-Term Care Services Near You.

If your loved one has an LTC Insurance policy, the cost to the caregivers will be paid per the terms of the policy. McCann says to be sure to use the benefits as soon as a loved one qualifies for them under the terms of the policy.

LTC News provides professional assistance in processing claims from any Long-Term Care Insurance policy. Partnering with Amada Senior Care, a prominent in-home healthcare agency, LTC News ensures that you and your loved ones receive quality care without worrying about securing their LTC Insurance benefits. There is no cost or obligation for this service.

Experience peace of mind knowing you can access quality care services when you need them most - Filing a Long-Term Care Insurance Claim.

Prepared for the Future of Aging?

The cost of long-term care is rising rapidly nationwide, according to a survey done by LTC News. This is why McCann recommends planning for future long-term care as a crucial component of a comprehensive retirement strategy.

"Incorporating Long-Term Care Insurance offers more than just financial protection. Yes, it protects your cash flow from the high cost of quality long-term care services when you need them decades from now. However, an LTC policy allows your loved ones the time to be family instead of trying to become your caregiver. That peace of mind benefits the entire family."

McCann notes several types of policies are available for you to consider, including traditional, partnership-certified policies, hybrid policies with death benefits, and short-term cash indemnity policies for those with complicated health issues.

However, you don't want to delay adding an LTC policy because age and health impact your eligibility to obtain coverage and the cost.

Long-Term Care Insurance: Why 'Putting it on Hold' Could Be a Costly Mistake

McCann says several top-rated insurance companies are offering long-term care planning solutions. He recommends researching options and discussing those options with a qualified LTC Insurance specialist.

Most people acquire Long-Term Care Insurance between ages 47 and 67. However, older adults may be able to find affordable coverage depending on their health.

Get Professional Help

With over two decades of experience in policy design and underwriting, Matt McCann is a trusted expert for those navigating the complexities of long-term care planning.

Licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, McCann collaborates with top-rated insurance companies to provide tailored long-term care solutions. His innovative approach enables his clients to consult with him remotely while viewing his computer screen, offering a convenient and transparent method to explore and select the best coverage options.

You can receive free and accurate quotes from leading companies, accompanied by professional recommendations.

Media Availability

McCann is also available for media engagements, including radio, TV, and podcast interviews, and speaks to groups and organizations worldwide on topics related to aging, caregiving, health, and long-term care planning.

Contact McCann through his website for information.