Private & Family Business: Leaders, Directors and C Suite
Gary W. Patterson -- Big 4 CPA, Stanford MBA
Wednesday, September 27, 2023


blind spots: how to identify them, exploit opportunities and mitigate risks
 
Video Clip: Click to Watch

For want of a nail (or dispensing part): for agribusiness and Middle Market businesses leaders who want to increase your business value.

September 28, 2023 – Metro Atlanta  – Fiscal Sustainability expert Gary W. Patterson, FiscalDoctor®, suggests most of us got to memorize some verse in school for a History or English class.

Not sure which phrase you remember and why.

My phrase relates to critical path or supply chain.  "For want of a nail, the kingdom was lost." King Richard III's also lost his life at Bosworth Field (which I visited and is probably why I remember this quote).

 For my local McDonalds, it is that their coke dispenser is lost for want of a replacement part which was on backorder for another 3 months.

Applying this:  What is one crucial bottle neck point or issue, which you should check on or address now?

I work with a lot of business leaders who want to increase profits, grow value, or reduce risk. If you want to brainstorm or bounce an idea off an external expert, I always have time to help on a discussion or project.

Who should consider this complimentary offer?

  • Corporate directors, key committee chairs and board chairs
  • Corporate officers and C-suite executives
  • Shareholders, stakeholders, and regulators
  • SMB, middle market and global 2000 

Either way, I would be curious to hear what is working BEST for you right now in terms of getting increasing business value in a ROI focused way on how that bottleneck point or issue can benefit.

About Gary W. Patterson

Patterson, a Big 4 CPA / Stanford MBA's book Million Dollar Blind Spots: 20/20 Vision for Financial Growth provides cutting edge follow-up for blind spots: how to identify them, exploit opportunities and mitigate risks. Visit his website at http://www.fiscaldoctor.com and "free" fiscal fitness test at http://www.fiscaldoctor.com/fiscal-quiz/ , or call 678-319-4739.

©  ###

Click Here To Open My Blog as Shown Below:

