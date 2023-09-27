Private & Family Business: Leaders, Directors and C Suite

blind spots: how to identify them, exploit opportunities and mitigate risks

For want of a nail (or dispensing part): for agribusiness and Middle Market businesses leaders who want to increase your business value.

September 28, 2023 – Metro Atlanta – Fiscal Sustainability expert Gary W. Patterson, FiscalDoctor®, suggests most of us got to memorize some verse in school for a History or English class.

Not sure which phrase you remember and why.

My phrase relates to critical path or supply chain. "For want of a nail, the kingdom was lost." King Richard III's also lost his life at Bosworth Field (which I visited and is probably why I remember this quote).

For my local McDonalds, it is that their coke dispenser is lost for want of a replacement part which was on backorder for another 3 months.

Applying this: What is one crucial bottle neck point or issue, which you should check on or address now?

Either way, I would be curious to hear what is working BEST for you right now in terms of getting increasing business value in a ROI focused way on how that bottleneck point or issue can benefit.

