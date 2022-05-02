Speaker
Printables for Mother’s Day
Mother's Day-themed coloring pages, cards and "world's best mom" certificates are among the items that can be instantly downloaded from the FreePrintable.net websites.


"I'm pleased to offer a free version of each and every printable," said Kevin Savetz, the sites' creator. "You'll find gift tags for Grandma, stationery for Mom, and lots more"


The printable certificates at FreePrintableCertificates.net include "awards" for best grandmas, supermoms, foster parents and other maternal figures. These illustrated certificates are suitable for framing. A PDF version to write on by hand is free, while an editable DOC (Microsoft Word) version is $5.


New this year are several Mother's Day letterhead designs at FreeLetterheadTemplates.net. There is even more stationery at FreePrintableStationery.net.


The Mother's Day coloring pages at FreePrintableColoringPages.net are perfect for kids to color and give to Mom. The designs include cakes, teddy bears, family scenes and a "Best Mother" medal.


The colorful Mother's Day cards at FreePrintableGreetingCards.net feature candy and hearts alongside messages for moms.


There are both cute and classic Mother's Day gift tags at FreePrintableGiftTags.net, perfect for adding to a present or bouquet. Each can be attached to a wrapped present, food gift or even a bouquet of flowers.


Other printables include a Mother's Day banner at PrintableBanners.net, a Mom recipe card at FreePrintableRecipeCards.net, Mother's Day event flyers at PrintableFlyerTemplates.net and decorative border at PageBorders.net.


"I'm happy to offer so many printables for this special holiday," Savetz said.


There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.
