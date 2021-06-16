Printable, Frameable Patents

With the recent addition of new designs, the website PrintablePatents.com now has 256 authentic patent designs for home and office décor or gift-giving.

"Each printable patent downloads instantly, and there's always a free version," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "The patents are also available at a low cost in high-resolution poster sizes that users can have printed at the commercial print shop of your choice."

Each patent variation is professionally formatted with backgrounds and styles that are exclusive to PrintablePatents.com. The site offers game and entertainment patents, musical instruments, home appliance patents, and lots more.

A battery microphone has been added to the electronics patents. The transportation patents now include a bike simulator and a helicopter car. There are new flute, saxophone and trombone music patents as well as a phonograph. PrintablePatents.com has a selection of funny patents, the latest of which depicts a toilet-training aid.

A new blender patent could add flair to a kitchen design. The new cat collar patent would be a hit with any pet lover. Writers would love the vintage typewriter patent.

Other just-added patents include: a chessboard, a combination lock, a dartboard, an elevator, an Etch-A-Sketch, a Ferris wheel, a microscope, a movie camera, a telescope, and several styles of telephones.

There are two dozen new designs in all, each with four background variations: blueprint, blackboard, chalkboard and parchment.

Each patent downloads as a free PDF in 5x7, 8.5x11, or 11x17 inch size and prints at 300 dots per inch. The premium option offers high-resolution 18x24 or 16x20 patent poster in JPG format for just $12.99 or $9.99 each. These can be printed on a personal or office large-format printer or at a local print shop or online.

"All of patents at PrintablePatents.com are suitable for framing," Savetz said. "Print on cardstock or parchment paper for a studier patent, or opt for the premium poster version."

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.